Nebraska men's basketball team opens 2020 with a loss to Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights (11-3, 2-1) shot 54% from the floor and scored 52 points in the paint.

Trailing by 13 and needing a quick start out of halftime, Nebraska missed eight of its first nine shots as Rutgers built the lead to 17. Nebraska got no closer than 12 points in the second half, and trailed by as many as 22.

Caleb McConnell, who started in place of Baker, led Rutgers with a season-high 20 points on perfect shooting, going 8-for-8 from the field. He added five rebounds and five assists. Myles Johnson had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, finishing 9-of-13 from the floor

Haanif Cheatham's 16 points led Nebraska. Mack finished with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. No other Husker had more than seven points or more than two made field goals.

Nebraska had a chance to build an early cushion before Rutgers’ first-half run.

The Huskers missed three layups and two free throws in the early going, leaving a 15-10 NU lead feeling like it should have been more.

Then Rutgers started pounding the ball inside. The ensuing 18-1 run spanned a little more than six minutes as Nebraska missed 12 straight field goals and went 7 minutes, 58 seconds between makes.