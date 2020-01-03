Nebraska men's basketball team opens 2020 with a loss to Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska got a good look at what the other side of Big Ten play can look like Friday.
After spirited, tough performances in their two December league games, the Huskers were bludgeoned with an 18-1 first-half run and didn’t recover as Rutgers cruised to a 79-62 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Rutgers won without starting point guard Geo Baker, a three-year starter and perhaps the Scarlet Knights’ most indispensable player, who missed the game with a thumb injury.
Baker’s injury was announced about an hour before the game. Rutgers didn’t seem to miss its second-leading scorer.
The 17-point margin of victory was the Scarlet Knights' largest-ever in a Big Ten road game. Rutgers joined the league in 2014.
The only good news for Nebraska (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) was that their point guard appeared to avoid serious injury. After a hard collision late in the first half sent him to the locker room, Cam Mack returned to play the second half for NU.
It wasn’t nearly enough as Rutgers won for the first time ever in Lincoln with its second-largest margin of victory in the 13-game history of the series between the teams.
Bigger, stronger and longer at every position, Rutgers either bullied its way into the paint for easy baskets or batted the ball around enough to grab an offensive rebound and lay the ball in.
The Scarlet Knights (11-3, 2-1) shot 54% from the floor and scored 52 points in the paint.
Trailing by 13 and needing a quick start out of halftime, Nebraska missed eight of its first nine shots as Rutgers built the lead to 17. Nebraska got no closer than 12 points in the second half, and trailed by as many as 22.
Caleb McConnell, who started in place of Baker, led Rutgers with a season-high 20 points on perfect shooting, going 8-for-8 from the field. He added five rebounds and five assists. Myles Johnson had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, finishing 9-of-13 from the floor
Haanif Cheatham's 16 points led Nebraska. Mack finished with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. No other Husker had more than seven points or more than two made field goals.
Nebraska had a chance to build an early cushion before Rutgers’ first-half run.
The Huskers missed three layups and two free throws in the early going, leaving a 15-10 NU lead feeling like it should have been more.
Then Rutgers started pounding the ball inside. The ensuing 18-1 run spanned a little more than six minutes as Nebraska missed 12 straight field goals and went 7 minutes, 58 seconds between makes.
But, the Huskers found a small spark as Kevin Cross muscled in an and-one layup to end the drought as part of an 8-0 NU run that got the Huskers back within six.
It was still a six-point game with 3:26 left in the half when Mack and Rutgers’ Akwasi Yeboah collided near midcourt chasing after a loose ball.
The face-to-face collision sent both players to the court, with Mack down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room.
After Mack left, Rutgers ended the half with an 11-4 spurt that ended with Caleb McConnell beating the buzzer with a jumper to put the Scarlet Knights up 41-28.
Nebraska made just nine field goals in the opening 20 minutes, shooting 27% from the field and going 3-for-15 from three-point range and 5-for-14 on layups and dunks.
Rutgers, meanwhile, piled up 26 points in the paint and shot 52% from the floor.
Nebraska hosts Iowa Tuesday night.