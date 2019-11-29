Nebraska, Northern Iowa get wins on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet had 10 kills apiece to lead the sixth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 win against Maryland on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Madi Kubik added nine kills on .375 hitting, and Lauren Stivrins had seven kills and hit .583.
Nebraska had a .359 hitting percentage and held Maryland to .167.
After Maryland kept it close to start the first set, Nebraska was in control at the finish, winning six of the final nine rallies.
Sun led the way in that stretch with back-to-back ace serves, a block and a kill. Stivrins had kills for the final two points and had three kills on just four attempts in the set.
In the second set Maryland had an early lead, but Nebraska took control with a stretch where it won seven of eight rallies for an 11-6 lead.
Nebraska had a .484 hitting percentage in the set, with 16 kills and just one hitting error over 31 attempts in the set.
In the third set an ace serve by Megan Miller gave the Husker a 19-13 lead.
Nebraska’s final regular-season match is Saturday against Ohio State. The best Nebraska can finish in the Big Ten is a tie for second place.
NORTHERN IOWA 3, VALPARAISO 1: Top-seeded Northern Iowa learned Friday night how challenging it can become trying to close out postseason volleyball opponents.
Playing a familiar Valparaiso team that UNI had swept in dominant fashion during its most recent match, the Panthers managed to avoid entering a tiebreaking fifth set on their comfortable McLeod Center home court.
Trailing 14-13 in set four, UNI put together a timely seven-point run to prevail, 25-9, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17 in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
The Panthers (24-9) will attempt to defend their MVC postseason title when they face either Loyola (21-10) or Illinois State (18-11) at 4 p.m. Saturday with an automatic NCAA Tournament bid on the line. UNI has a chance to win the program’s 18th MVC Tournament championship in 25 title match appearances over the past 38 seasons.
“I think there’s extra adrenaline,” UNI senior outside hitter and MVC Player of the Year Karlie Taylor said. “For me, I know any game could be my last game of my whole career.”
Valparaiso’s 13 attack errors outnumbered their 11 kills over the opening two frames, but eventually the Crusaders managed to get in system and allow two of the league’s most dangerous weapons on back slides -- Haley Hart and Peyton McCarthy -- to come alive. Hart finished the match with 11 kills and McCarthy six, and Valparaiso tallied 16 kills versus three errors in set three to prevent a UNI sweep.