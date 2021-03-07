Nebraska overcomes tough start against Northwestern with a furious rally that falls just short

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nebraska basketball saved a bit of its worst and best for the last regular game of the season.
A bad start full of the usual self-inflicted wounds. A strong rally that looked to coach Fred Hoiberg like some of NU’s smoothest offense of the season. And, finally, a frustrating finish in a 79-78 loss to Northwestern, which finished the game on a 8-3 run, made the game-winning shot with 2.7 seconds left and appeared to benefit from a few late, controversial calls that went the Wildcats’ way.
Hoiberg called those referee decisions — including an out-of-bounds call that Big Ten Network analysts believed should have favored Nebraska — “questionable things.”
“I can’t talk about it, but it’s disappointing when that is part of the outcome, when your guys fight like we did,” Hoiberg said.
“Calls didn’t go our way,” said guard Kobe Webster, who scored a game-high 23 points and hit seven 3-pointers.
But Nebraska, in falling to 7-19 overall and 3-16 in the Big Ten, left itself little room for error after falling behind by 16 points midway through the first half because of a steady diet of turnovers and leaky defense. It took the Huskers the bulk of the second half to catch and finally surpass Northwestern. The Wildcats only needed a few possessions late to clip Nebraska at the wire.
“Northwestern, early, outplayed us in a lot of those effort categories,” Hoiberg said. “Once we got it going, I thought we played as good of basketball as we have on the offensive end. That thing was really moving. Great unselfish plays.”
The Huskers had 21 assists — a high in league play and second only to the Doane game this season — with three players having at least five in Webster, Trey McGowens and Thor Thorbjarnarson, who had eight points, eight rebounds and six assists. That trio also combined to hit 11 of Nebraska’s 14 3-pointers, a single-game high in the Hoiberg era.
Still, Nebraska lost. Why? Look early and late.
“Our edge on (defensive) end, especially early, they got too comfortable,” Hoiberg said of his team’s defense. Northwestern (9-14 and 6-13) shot 53% from the floor, hit 11 3-pointers of its own and had six players score in double figures. “When you give a team confidence, early in the game like that, you’re just fighting an uphill battle the rest of the way.”
The defining three-minute stretch of the game occurred deep into the first half, after Northwestern had spent ten minutes missing shots and Nebraska had committed a glut of turnovers.
The Wildcats finished the season winning three straight league games. Nebraska lost its last two, and will head into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 14 seed to play No. 11 seed Penn State. The Huskers and Nittany Lions split during the season.
Webster said Nebraska can compete with the Big Ten’s best — if it cuts out the mistakes.
“We’ve shown that, if we do take care of the ball and not shoot ourselves in the foot, we can compete with anybody,” Webster said. “That’s really the most important thing — committing to our game plan, making simple plays and just trusting each other on both ends of the floor.”