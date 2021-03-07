Nebraska overcomes tough start against Northwestern with a furious rally that falls just short

“Northwestern, early, outplayed us in a lot of those effort categories,” Hoiberg said. “Once we got it going, I thought we played as good of basketball as we have on the offensive end. That thing was really moving. Great unselfish plays.”

The Huskers had 21 assists — a high in league play and second only to the Doane game this season — with three players having at least five in Webster, Trey McGowens and Thor Thorbjarnarson, who had eight points, eight rebounds and six assists. That trio also combined to hit 11 of Nebraska’s 14 3-pointers, a single-game high in the Hoiberg era.

Still, Nebraska lost. Why? Look early and late.

“Our edge on (defensive) end, especially early, they got too comfortable,” Hoiberg said of his team’s defense. Northwestern (9-14 and 6-13) shot 53% from the floor, hit 11 3-pointers of its own and had six players score in double figures. “When you give a team confidence, early in the game like that, you’re just fighting an uphill battle the rest of the way.”

The defining three-minute stretch of the game occurred deep into the first half, after Northwestern had spent ten minutes missing shots and Nebraska had committed a glut of turnovers.