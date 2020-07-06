Nebraska presses forward with plans of having fans at football games

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska continues to move forward with plans in hopes of hosting fans at sporting events this fall.
The athletic department announced Monday it will have “contactless entry into all venues beginning with the 2020 fall sports season.”
That means tickets for a football season will not be mailed like usual, but instead accessed through a new mobile app. Fans must use the digital ticket option to gain entry instead of physical tickets. Parking passes will also be on the app. More information can be found at Huskers.com/GoMobile.
How many people will be let into games, though, remains unclear.
“Information on capacity at Nebraska home events will be determined at a later time,” Nebraska said in a press release.
This news comes as college athletic departments and athletic conferences across the country continue to wrestle with whether or not to have a fall sports season, and if there is a season, how many fans should be allowed to attend games.
Nebraska said last month that season ticket renewals remain on a similar pace to most years at around 94%. In recent weeks, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter and Gov. Pete Ricketts have all said they hope to have Husker football at Memorial Stadium this year. At the beginning of June, Ricketts said the state could eventually get to a phase of reopening in which 100% capacity is allowed at outdoor venues. At Memorial Stadium, that could mean more than 85,000 fans.
“Our opinion on whether or not there’s going to be football has changed two dozen times,” coach Scott Frost told The World-Herald last week. “Recently, we feel like there’s going to be football, we’re just not sure what that’s going to look like.”
The Ivy League is expected to announce Wednesday whether or not it will have a football season, the first conference to make such a determination. Some universities in recent weeks — including USC, Harvard and Rutgers — have moved to make most classes remote this fall. Rutgers announced Monday all campus events would not take place this fall, but said decisions on athletic competition have yet to be determined.
Nebraska announced last week out of 250 student-athletes and staff tested over the summer, eight have tested positive for coronavirus. Two football players and one coach tested positive upon arrival on campus. Three players over the last three months tested positive based on community spread after their arrival, Frost said.
