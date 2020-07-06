Nebraska presses forward with plans of having fans at football games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska continues to move forward with plans in hopes of hosting fans at sporting events this fall.

The athletic department announced Monday it will have “contactless entry into all venues beginning with the 2020 fall sports season.”

That means tickets for a football season will not be mailed like usual, but instead accessed through a new mobile app. Fans must use the digital ticket option to gain entry instead of physical tickets. Parking passes will also be on the app. More information can be found at Huskers.com/GoMobile.

How many people will be let into games, though, remains unclear.

“Information on capacity at Nebraska home events will be determined at a later time,” Nebraska said in a press release.

This news comes as college athletic departments and athletic conferences across the country continue to wrestle with whether or not to have a fall sports season, and if there is a season, how many fans should be allowed to attend games.