Nebraska’s roster and quarterback room continued to slim down Wednesday with the departure of Logan Smothers into the transfer portal.

Smothers — who played in 11 career games as a Husker, including a start against Iowa in the 2021 finale — is leaving the program a day after multiple reports surfaced he was intending to do so. The Alabama native and former sprinting standout has spent the offseason recovering from a shoulder surgery that limited him last fall when he appeared in five contests in backup duty.

Smothers completed 33 of 52 passes for 413 yards while running 49 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns in his NU career.

The move means NU has winnowed its group of scholarship QBs by a third following the announced transfer of Richard Torres on Tuesday. Still in the mix are Jeff Sims, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy — all former transfers themselves — along with Heinrich Haarberg.

Nebraska continues to trim its roster on the way to the 85-man scholarship limit by fall camp. It sits roughly nine scholarship players over that number now following another Wednesday departure from defensive lineman Stephon Wynn. The portal window remains open through Sunday for college football players to enter and dialogue with other suitors.

Husker coaches are in the midst of having one-on-one conversations with players about where they stand in the program coming out of 15 spring practices and the spring game last weekend.​