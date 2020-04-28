Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral enters transfer portal

From there, Vedral played in seven total games over 1½ seasons of duty at Nebraska — including two starts in 2019 for injured sophomore starter Adrian Martinez — and completed 36 of 61 passes for 447 yards and an interception. He ran 37 times for 119 yards and four touchdowns, including his first NU score against Bethune-Cookman in 2018 and three rushing touchdowns last fall.

He led a game-winning drive against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium in October, including a 32-yard completion up the right sideline to freshman Wan’Dale Robinson and two rushes for 13 yards that set up Lane McCallum’s 24-yard, walk-off field goal for a 13-10 win.

“Noah can run our whole offense,” Frost said in October after Martinez went down with a knee injury. “He has been for a few years now, and he's probably the most familiar of anybody on our team with what we're doing because he's been around it the longest.”

Vedral came to Nebraska already respected by the coaching staff for the way he learned and operated their offense as a freshman at UCF and then became a veteran voice and teacher in the Huskers’ quarterback room, where he was surrounded by younger players such as Martinez and Luke McCaffrey.