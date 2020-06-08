Nebraska receiver JD Spielman announces he's entering transfer portal

Spielman is not a graduate transfer and already used a redshirt season in 2016, meaning he will need to obtain a waiver in order to play in 2020. There is at least some risk in trying to transfer because he is down to one year of eligibility remaining, meaning Spielman will either be granted a waiver to play or he will not play again in college football.

Here are two questions in the wake of Spielman’s departure — a conclusion not altogether unexpected — and some thoughts on the answers.

Who does Nebraska turn to now?

Indeed, Spielman was one of the most productive pass-catchers in NU history and brought versatility in his ability to play out of the slot (or occasionally the backfield), move around the formation and work different areas of the field.

There’s not a bona fide replacement, but perhaps the most logical answer is sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson. As a freshman, Robinson was used more heavily at running back than the Husker coaching staff would have liked, but they needed the carries.

Without Spielman, Robinson could take a larger share of the slot snaps and have a more receiver-focused orientation to his role. That said, NU coach Scott Frost will assuredly want to move Robinson around and use him in a multitude of ways.