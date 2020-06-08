Nebraska receiver JD Spielman announces he's entering transfer portal

JD Spielman is officially transferring.
The senior wide receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday.
Spielman, set to be a senior, had been away from the Husker program since the spring due to "personal health matters."
Spielman, of course, is one of the most productive wide receivers in school history. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native is the only pass-catcher at NU to ever have three straight 800-yard receiving seasons.
He is third in school history in receiving yards (2,546) and catches (170).
In 2019, Spielman accounted for major percentages of Nebraska’s passing game in 2019. His 898 receiving yards made up 35.2% of the Huskers’ total receiving yardage and 48.4% of the wide receivers’ production.
Of NU’s 67 "chunk" passing plays (15-plus yards), Spielman had 27 and no other player had more than Wan’Dale Robinson’s 10. The rest: Kanawai Noa (8), Jack Stoll (6), Mike Williams (4), Kade Warner (3), Maurice Washington (3), Austin Allen (2), Dedrick Mills (2), Wyatt Mazour (1) and Noah Vedral (1).
Spielman also recorded a return score in each of his three seasons at Nebraska. His first collegiate touch was a 99-yard kick return touchdown against Arkansas State in 2017, and he logged a punt return touchdown in each of the past two seasons.
Spielman is not a graduate transfer and already used a redshirt season in 2016, meaning he will need to obtain a waiver in order to play in 2020. There is at least some risk in trying to transfer because he is down to one year of eligibility remaining, meaning Spielman will either be granted a waiver to play or he will not play again in college football.
Here are two questions in the wake of Spielman’s departure — a conclusion not altogether unexpected — and some thoughts on the answers.
Who does Nebraska turn to now?
Indeed, Spielman was one of the most productive pass-catchers in NU history and brought versatility in his ability to play out of the slot (or occasionally the backfield), move around the formation and work different areas of the field.
There’s not a bona fide replacement, but perhaps the most logical answer is sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson. As a freshman, Robinson was used more heavily at running back than the Husker coaching staff would have liked, but they needed the carries.
Without Spielman, Robinson could take a larger share of the slot snaps and have a more receiver-focused orientation to his role. That said, NU coach Scott Frost will assuredly want to move Robinson around and use him in a multitude of ways.
The next two names that jump to mind are freshmen Alante Brown and Marcus Fleming. Brown, a midyear enrollee, was on hand for winter conditioning and the small amount of spring ball the Huskers got in. Fleming arrived on campus recently. They have different backgrounds: Fleming was a multiyear producer at wide receiver for Florida power Miami Northwestern, while Brown was a quarterback at Chicago Simeon before a post-grad year as a versatile weapon at St. Thomas More (Connecticut) Prep.
Regardless if Spielman returned or not, NU knew it would have to rely on newcomers at receiver for the upcoming season.
While those three are perhaps the most likely to fill Spielman’s role in the offense, the Huskers would do well to get increased production from its veteran tight end room, perimeter receiving options like juco transfer Omar Manning and even out of its backfield.
Does Nebraska have an attrition problem?
Since the 2019 season ended, 14 Nebraska scholarship players have transferred. That seems like a lot — it is a big number — but in reality there have only been a few surprises.
That’s not to excuse away every single instance, but rather to point out that there have been several different sets of circumstances.
Wide receiver is a good example, considering five have entered the portal since December. Andre Hunt was dismissed from the team (and expelled from UNL) in the wake of sexual assault allegations. Jaron Woodyard graduated and wasn’t expected to return in 2020 anyhow, but he’s still got a year of eligibility remaining. Jaevon McQuitty hadn’t carved out a role in his first three years and first medically retired before opting to enter the portal. Darien Chase expressed a desire to be closer to home and made a move exactly along those lines, transferring to Portland State, which plays in the FCS.
Spielman had been away from the team for three months for “personal health matters” and eventually decided he’ll explore his transfer options.
Among the other nine scholarship transfers, two (running back Maurice Washington and tight end Katerian Legrone) were dismissed from the program; four were reserves without clear paths toward playing time (linebacker Pernell Jefferson, offensive lineman John Raridon, defensive back Tony Butler and running back Jaylin Bradley); kicker Barrett Pickering medically retired; quarterback Noah Vedral wanted a chance to start for two years as a graduate transfer and found it at Rutgers; and defensive back Henry Gray transferred home to Florida International before ever playing a game at Nebraska.
