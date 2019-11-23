Nebraska rips Maryland 54-7 to remain in bowl pursuit

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It had been seven weeks since Nebraska had a victory to savor, so the Cornhuskers unapologetically celebrated each touchdown with exuberance and happily romped off the field in the rain after the final whistle.

Better yet, the Cornhuskers' first win since Oct. 5 kept alive their hope of salvaging a disappointing season by becoming bowl eligible.

Utilizing the skills of multi-faceted quarterback Adrian Martinez and an opportunistic defense, Nebraska pummeled Maryland 54-7 Saturday to end a four-game skid.

The Cornhuskers' long wait for their fifth victory included a pair of bye weeks and wore heavily on the patience of second-year coach Scott Frost. Against Maryland, however, the ball bounced Nebraska's way in the form of four fumble recoveries.

"We're overdue to get some breaks," Frost said. "I know we got some tipped balls and some turnovers. Those things can happen when you're on a roll."

The result was a feel-good victory that could have a lasting impact. If Nebraska beats Iowa at home on Friday, the Cornhuskers will become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

"We're going to do everything we can to try to get ready for a really good team," Frost said. "A win today gives us a chance."