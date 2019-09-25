LINCOLN, Neb. — Ohio State hung one of the most lopsided quarters of football imaginable on Miami (Ohio) last week when it scored 42 points to turn a 7-5 first quarter into a halftime route before ultimately scoring 76 on the overmatched RedHawks.
Amidst the dominant performances, one stood out as much as any: Junior Buckeye defensive end Chase Young.
The pass-rusher, widely considered a top-five NFL Draft Pick and perhaps a candidate for the top overall pick, recorded a pair of strip sacks in a 3 minute, 45 second span, one off of each edge, to give OSU a couple of extra possessions as the offense piled up points.
That was a wildly productive stretch eve by the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Young’s lofty standards, but he’s been wreaking havoc on defenses regularly through the Buckeyes’ first four games.
“He is a creature out there,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Monday. “Physically, (he) looks as imposing as any player that I have seen on tape in a long time.”
Young is tied for the national lead at seven sacks with Illinois’ Oluwole Betiku Jr., who had a sack and three tackles for loss last week against the Huskers.
Young is on a path of destruction that is threatening several marks in the OSU record book. He’s already halfway to the school’s single-season sack mark, set by Vernon Gholston in 2007. He’s three sacks away from joining Mike Vrabel, now the Tennessee Titans head coach, as the only players in school history with two 10-plus sack seasons.
So what is a playcaller to do?
“We have to be aware of where he is and do a good job on him,” Frost said. “We also can’t cripple ourselves by focusing too much on him because there are a lot of other good players on the defense as well. We will know where he is and we are going to challenge our guys to do a good job, try to give them help where we can, and hope for the best.”
NU offensive line coach Greg Austin said his junior tackles Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok are up to the challenge.
It starts with an in-depth look at an opposing player’s skill set and preferred moves.
“You’ve got to find out what you’re fighting against,” Austin said. … “You have to play the game. It’s a chess game.”
Young’s combination of speed and power jumps off the screen.
“He’s active and he has active hands, good get-off,” Austin said. “Very, very savvy player. He has a lot of snaps under his belt and he’s learned from some of the very best, (Nick) Bosa, he was behind him or played next to him for at least a couple of years, so he’s a good player and he’s going to find a way.
“He has a motor that is probably a little bit different than last year. I’m not going to say he’s playing harder, but he’s just playing with a little bit more edge, more activity than the last year. Certainly a good player, we have our work cut out for us, and our guys are up for the challenge.”
Through four games, the Buckeyes have racked up 20 sacks and 44 tackles for loss overall. They’ve done it playing without defensive lineman Jonathan Cooper all season. Last week, neither senior Robert Landers or sophomore Tyreke Smith played, either.
Even without that group, OSU rolls out productive players like defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (three TFLs) and Jashon Cornell (10 tackles, three TFLs, sack).
“You assume they’re all going to play and you have to prepare for all of them,” Austin said. “The only ones you don’t have to are the guys that have been confirmed as being out. Even so, these guys have similar abilities, they’re coached really well, so when you see one, you’re going to see some of the same sauce, if you will, from the next guy.
“They do a good job, (OSU defensive line coach) Larry Johnson does a dang good job with those kids.”
So yes, it’s a big challenge. But Nebraska’s offensive line has improved each week so far, is running the ball better and feels like it’s up to the task despite checking in at No. 11 in the Big Ten with 2.5 sacks allowed per game.
“We always work on ourselves,” Austin said. “We have to work on ourselves because at the end of the day, every opponent is faceless, nameless. You can’t look at them like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re so worthy and great.’
“You prepare for them just like you prepare for anybody else.”