Nebraska's three-headed attack at quarterback all part of the game plan

Some teams run a two-quarterback system, with varying degrees of success.

Nebraska broke out a three-quarterback system Friday, and it provided equal parts excitement and confusion for those watching and those on the field.

"It wasn’t an insertion, new quarterback thing. We had a package for Noah (Vedral), and we had a little package for Luke (McCaffrey)," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said after the game. "With the runner that Luke is, we figured a team might come running up to stop his run and give us a big play, and it happened. We kind of had the same thing set up for Noah. That one didn’t work. The one with Luke did. There at the end, we are just trying to get the best play-call."

McCaffrey provided the highlight in the quarterback rotation, entering on Nebraska's second drive of the third quarter.

The true freshman, who ran for 83 yards against Maryland last week, took the snap and ran to his left before lofting a pass to a wide-open JD Spielman, who had broken free in the Iowa secondary.

"Well-designed play. It opened up how we thought," McCaffrey said after the game. "We had a good job up front by our linemen, JD did a good job getting open, selling it, so it opened up."