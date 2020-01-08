Nebraska sticks to the game plan, outlasts Iowa on Tuesday

But the Huskers did enough to help Fred Hoiberg improve to 5-1 as a coach against Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes.

Thorbjarnarson had 17 points to tie his career high and finished one short of his career best with nine rebounds to lead Nebraska (7-8), which evened its Big Ten record at 2-2 and rebounded from one of its poorer efforts of the season last week against Rutgers.

"It's a hard league. And if you don't come prepared for any of the games, you can get embarrassed," Thorbjarnarson said. "I think the main thing for this team is to be consistent. And you guys have seen that when we play good, we can play with anybody. And when we play bad, we look pretty bad.

"But consistency is the key, and when we all play together we can be pretty good."

Cam Mack finished with 15 points and 10 boards. Burke had 13 points, including a breakaway dunk late as Iowa slapped on a full-court press.

Haanif Cheatham scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half for Nebraska, while Kevin Cross came off the bench to score 11.

Speaking of Cross, he and Yvan Ouedraogo combined for 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists going against Iowa's frontcourt of 6-foot-11 Luka Garza and 6-10 Ryan Kriener.