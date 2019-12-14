Nebraska swept by Wisconsin in regional final

MADISON, Wis. -- The Nebraska volleyball team was the latest victim on Wisconsin’s dominating run through the NCAA Tournament.

Outside hitter Molly Haggerty had 13 kills to lead the Badgers to a 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 win in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday evening.

Wisconsin is the only one of the 64 teams in the NCAA Tournament that hasn’t dropped a set through four matches.

The Badgers won the final five points of the third set, finishing off a third sweep of Nebraska this season.

Wisconsin advances to the Final Four for the third time in program history, and the first since 2013. And Nebraska has its string of Final Four appearances end at four.

The Huskers end the year with a 28-5 record.

Wisconsin had a .187 hitting percentage and held Nebraska to .062 hitting.

The Badgers served five ace serves.. Nebraska had just one ace with five serving errors.

Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun led Nebraska with 11 kills apiece.