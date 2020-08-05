Nebraska to start with Rutgers in conference-only slate

One interesting note about the Huskers' schedule right off the bat is that Rutgers is currently shut down because of an outbreak. NJ.com reported that at least 28 players have tested positive. It's unclear when the Scarlet Knights will be back up and running.

“I’m hopeful for that (game) and I’m hopeful that all of our schools are going to be healthy and this can all work out,” Moos said. “The original schedule had us playing at Rutgers and we’re looking forward to that game. I wish it was normal circumstances because we would have had thousands upon thousands of fans going to New York. …

“If there are problems, because of the nature of the schedule, we would be able to move it back into one of those byes and play them at another time.”

Indeed, the Big Ten has built in two bye weeks for each team in addition to the week at the end of November that every team is off before the title game. Nebraska's bye weeks are Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.

In addition to the extra weeks, the Big Ten schedule-makers attempted to build it in a way in which some games could be rescheduled easily. For example, four of the six Big Ten West teams are off Oct. 17 and five are off on Nov. 7, meaning if a division game along the way has to get moved, it's likely it can be rescheduled for one of those weeks.