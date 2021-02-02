Nebraska volleyball players in disbelief when told of last weekend's postponement

LINCOLN, Neb. — The ups and downs of the past year are still coming for the Nebraska volleyball team.

Another setback came last Friday, when the Huskers’ match against Northwestern was postponed just hours before it was to be played due to a positive COVID-19 test for a Northwestern player.

Nebraska’s program was fine. The Huskers practiced the next day and are scheduled to play Maryland this weekend.

How did the Nebraska players react when told they wouldn’t be playing that night?

“Not well,” said Nebraska coach John Cook on Tuesday. “They were in disbelief. They didn’t believe me. They thought we were playing a joke on them.”

The players were told at about 4 p.m., about two hours before the match was to begin.

“There was almost a riot in the (team) room when I told them,” Cook said.

While the coaches were aware earlier in the day of a test result that could impact the matches, they kept the players focused on the match until they knew for certain it would be postponed. The player was isolated and waiting for the result of a second test.