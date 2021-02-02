Nebraska volleyball players in disbelief when told of last weekend's postponement

LINCOLN, Neb. — The ups and downs of the past year are still coming for the Nebraska volleyball team.
Another setback came last Friday, when the Huskers’ match against Northwestern was postponed just hours before it was to be played due to a positive COVID-19 test for a Northwestern player.
Nebraska’s program was fine. The Huskers practiced the next day and are scheduled to play Maryland this weekend.
How did the Nebraska players react when told they wouldn’t be playing that night?
“Not well,” said Nebraska coach John Cook on Tuesday. “They were in disbelief. They didn’t believe me. They thought we were playing a joke on them.”
The players were told at about 4 p.m., about two hours before the match was to begin.
“There was almost a riot in the (team) room when I told them,” Cook said.
While the coaches were aware earlier in the day of a test result that could impact the matches, they kept the players focused on the match until they knew for certain it would be postponed. The player was isolated and waiting for the result of a second test.
“Our players were here getting taped and doing their stuff and that’s when it was called,” Cook said. “Northwestern was already here, they were in the locker room and getting ready to come out and do their serve and pass before the match. Everybody was dressed up and showing up at the party, but then the party got canceled.”
Both teams went through their normal COVID-19 testing the day of the match.
“We all test in the morning (at about 8:30), Northwestern included,” Cook said. “We were told there was a positive so I was talking with (Shane Davis), their coach, about contingency plans if she were to test positive on the second test. That test we had to drive up to Omaha and they processed it and we heard back at 4 o’clock that it was positive and we had to cancel the match.
“Shane and I had been talking all day, and we were also preparing for what if we started the match and we found out the result later, what we would do. That was kind of the whole day. And at 4 o’clock it was shut down by the Big Ten, the doctors and everybody who makes those decisions.”
The matches probably won’t be rescheduled unless both teams find themselves with an open week on the schedule because their opponent isn’t able to play.
The Huskers (2-0) moved up despite not playing last week after its two matches against Northwestern were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Northwestern program.
Wisconsin and Texas remained Nos. 1 and 2 in the poll, respectively. But Stanford hasn’t played a match yet this season and dropped from third to seventh. The Cardinal are scheduled to play this weekend. Kentucky (10-0) passed Nebraska into the No. 3 spot.