STORM LAKE, Iowa -- One week after Buena Vista pulled off a miraculous college football comeback, the shoe was on the other foot, so to speak, here Saturday.
Nebraska Wesleyan scored 37 unanswered points to overtake the Beavers 37-16 in the American Rivers Conference opener for both teams at J. Leslie Rollins Stadium.
Buena Vista, now 2-1 overall, rallied from a 24-0 halftime deficit to beat Concordia, 27-24, last Saturday and had a 16-0 lead just before halftime in this one.
Nebraska Wesleyan (3-0), scored its first points with 16 seconds remaining in the first half, then outscored the Beavers 30-0 in the final two quarters.
Jonathan Curti passed for 441 yards and four touchdowns, none bigger than a 36-yarder to Kevin Tims right down the middle of the field just before halftime.
“I think at the end of the second quarter we didn’t convert on offense and get a touchdown and then I didn’t feel great about Jonathan Curti running up and down the field on us,” Buena Vista Coach Grant Mollring said. “He hit a seam and that kind of changed the whole momentum of the game.
“In the third quarter, again you have to capitalize on offense when you’re in the red zone. We didn’t get the ball where we wanted to on fourth down and they went right down the field and scored and changed the whole outcome of the game.”
Already leading 13-0, Buena Vista got to the Nebraska Wesleyan 5-yard line on a 59-yard pass from Dylan Laughlin to Eric Pacheco. However, after losing a yard on three ensuing plays, it settled for a 23-yard field goal by Morris Aranda.
Then, clinging to a 16-14 lead early in the third quarter, the Beavers marched from their own 35 to the NWU 8-yard line, only to turn it over on downs.
The Prairie Wolves proceeded to drive 91 yards in 13 plays, taking the lead for good on a 1-yard run by DaMicah Burtin less than a minute into the fourth quarter.
Interceptions by Kaden Dawe and Gasper Atencio set up touchdowns for Nebraska Wesleyan in the fourth quarter. Curti hit Derrick Curtis on a 30-yard scoring strike with 8:43 left in the game and the same two connected on a two-point conversion. Curtis then made a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone with 1:04 remaining.
You have free articles remaining.
“We really believe in our kids as a coaching staff and more importantly, the kids believe in themselves,” Nebraska Wesleyan Coach Brian Keller said. “It’s a special group of kids and it showed today.
“We can spread the ball around but BV made us earn all of it. I think Grant does a great job here and they’re going to win some games.”
Nebraska Wesleyan is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2006, when it still competed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Buena Vista finished with 335 total yards, but 263 came in the first half.
Bryland Menicucci scored on a 2-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. Laughlin raced 49 yards and Yaphet Yokely Jr. sped 25 yards on an end-around to set up the game’s first touchdown.
The Beavers took a 13-0 lead on a 52-yard burst up the middle by Adrian Griffin with 12:19 left in the first half.
Buena Vista managed less than 100 yards in the second half and had no resemblance of a passing game.
“We’ve thrown the ball for three years here and we wanted to run the ball and we did for three quarters,” Mollring said. “When we got tired we didn’t execute in the run game in the fourth quarter and it came back and bit us in the butt.
“We just have to get back to work. We’ve got a good group of kids. I know they’re not happy, but that’s the game. We did it to somebody last week so turnabout is fair play.”
The only scoring in the third quarter was a 32-yard pass from Curti -- who completed 28 of 52 -- to Alex Mathis on 4th-and-18.