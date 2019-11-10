Nebraska women beat Missouri in overtime

Haiby said the play wasn’t designed to go to her, but Brown did a great job of seeing that Haiby could get a good shot. Haiby had about 15 friends and family at the game.

“It was incredible,” said Haiby in a postgame radio interview. “Leigha made a great read off of that. She got double-teamed and saw me in the corner, and to be able to put that shot in in front of all of my friends and family was pretty awesome.”

Nebraska led for most of the game. A few times Missouri got its deficit cut to two points, but Nebraska quickly fought off the Tigers with a basket. Then Haiby’s three-pointer at the end of regulation helped Nebraska fend off Missouri one final time.

The Huskers had a great start to overtime when senior forward Grace Mitchell scored on a layup. Nebraska never trailed in overtime, and got some big free throws from Ashtyn Veerbeek and Haiby in the final 25 seconds. Nebraska made all six free throws in overtime.

The win led to some fun moments in the locker room.

“It was crazy,” Haiby said. “A lot of energy, and Coach (Amy Williams) came in screaming. We were all super-excited after that big win.”