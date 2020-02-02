Nebraska women go cold in overtime loss to Ohio State

“It’s just such a tough, disappointing loss at home,” Williams said. “Just very difficult. It was probably one of the best halves of basketball that this team has played, and then one of the worst halves of basketball that this team has played. And we know that’s not good enough to win in the Big Ten.”

Ohio State dominated the Huskers on rebounding, 64-49, including pulling down 25 offensive rebounds. The Buckeyes scored 20 second-chance points, and Nebraska just three. Nebraska also had 18 turnovers in the game.

In the third and fourth quarters combined, Nebraska was just 4-for-28 from the field. For the game, Nebraska had 18 missed layups.

The misses in the second half weren't good, but were made worse by all the other ways Nebraska wasn’t playing well.

“I’m not mad about missed shots,” Williams said. “I think we know that if we’re getting layups or shots in the paint that we have to make those. Missed shots is nothing to get mad about. Turnovers are something to get mad about, missed box-outs are something to get mad about, missed defensive assignments where you’re trying to force them to use a ball screen, and you let them reject a ball screen. Those kind of mistakes are things to get mad about.”