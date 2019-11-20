Nebraska women improve to 5-0 with rout of Southern
NEBRASKA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Nebraska women improve to 5-0 with rout of Southern

Grace Mitchell

Nebraska’s Grace Mitchell (14) drives to the basket against Southern’s Jaden Towner (top right) and Raven White (44) in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star

Leigha Brown led three players in double-figure scoring as the Nebraska women’s basketball got an easy 73-39 win against Southern on Wednesday.

That means Nebraska has opened the season with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2014, with that team starting the season 7-0.

Ashtyn Veerbeek added 11 points, and Sam Haiby had 10.

Nebraska made 47% shots of its shots from the field (27-57), and was 11-of-17 on free throws. Nebraska made eight threes.

Nebraska led 35-19 at halftime, and there wasn’t a letdown to start the third quarter. Nebraska started the third quarter on a 13-0 run to stretch its lead to 29 points. Veerbeek scored eight points in that stretch, including two three-pointers.

Nebraska had a great start to the game. The Huskers had a 10-0 run in the first quarter and made 9 of 15 shots from the field. Nebraska was also good on defense at the start, forcing Southern to miss 3 of 13 shots.

Nebraska’s 11 point first-quarter lead was the largest lead to start a game this season.

In the first half Nebraska made 50% of its shots from the field (13-26), 50% on threes (4-8) and 100% on free throws (5-5).

Amani McWain led Southern (2-3) with 15 points.

Nebraska will finish a stretch of four home games with a game against Creighton (3-1) on Sunday.

