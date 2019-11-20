Nebraska women improve to 5-0 with rout of Southern

Leigha Brown led three players in double-figure scoring as the Nebraska women’s basketball got an easy 73-39 win against Southern on Wednesday.

That means Nebraska has opened the season with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2014, with that team starting the season 7-0.

Ashtyn Veerbeek added 11 points, and Sam Haiby had 10.

Nebraska made 47% shots of its shots from the field (27-57), and was 11-of-17 on free throws. Nebraska made eight threes.

Nebraska led 35-19 at halftime, and there wasn’t a letdown to start the third quarter. Nebraska started the third quarter on a 13-0 run to stretch its lead to 29 points. Veerbeek scored eight points in that stretch, including two three-pointers.

Nebraska had a great start to the game. The Huskers had a 10-0 run in the first quarter and made 9 of 15 shots from the field. Nebraska was also good on defense at the start, forcing Southern to miss 3 of 13 shots.

Nebraska’s 11 point first-quarter lead was the largest lead to start a game this season.

In the first half Nebraska made 50% of its shots from the field (13-26), 50% on threes (4-8) and 100% on free throws (5-5).