Nebraska women's basketball hoping to go from good to great with Big Ten opener against Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska women’s basketball team has a great record at 10-1, but we probably don’t know yet how good of a team the Huskers really are.

That's because Nebraska didn’t make its nonconference schedule as challenging this year, including playing eight of the 11 games at home. The schedule has allowed the Huskers to build a lot of confidence during the first two months of the season.

But now that the Big Ten Conference season is here, we’ll get a better idea in the next few weeks of just how good Nebraska is, and if it can win enough games to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing the postseason last year.

Nebraska opens the Big Ten season with a game against Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. After that, Nebraska plays Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Nebraska junior center Kate Cain thinks Nebraska’s success can carry over when Nebraska is playing the more challenging Big Ten season that will include two games per week, more games against ranked opponents and more road games.