Nebraska women's basketball sinks Iowa in Big Ten opener

When looking at the frontcourt, Kate Cain was hard to miss. The junior center turned in her first double-double of the season that included 16 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a different matchup for Cain this time around, not having to face former Hawkeye and National Player of the Year Megan Gustafson. Instead, it was sophomore forward Monika Czinano who gave Cain as much as she could handle, scoring 16 points along with 17 rebounds.

“Megan (Gustafson) was obviously a great player, but their big (Czinano) was still a really talented player,” said Cain. “She has improved so much since last year because I remember playing a few minutes against her last year and now she’s a completely different player.”

It wasn’t pretty to begin things for Nebraska as the Huskers faced a perplexing Iowa zone. After Nebraska scored the opening two points, Alexis Sevillian hit a three-pointer and Czinano scored five straight to give Iowa a quick 8-2 lead.

But as much as Iowa looked in control in the first few minutes, it started to unravel when the NU's scrappy defense started to force some turnovers. After a couple of steals, the Huskers used a 9-2 run to take a 11-10 lead. Back-and-forth action ensued with Iowa clinging to a 21-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.