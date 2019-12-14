Nebraska women use defense to overcome slow start

Playing for the first time since scoring 83 points to beat Duke 10 days ago in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, Nebraska missed five of its final six shots of the first quarter as Oral Roberts pulled in front.

But the press led to easy layups in the second quarter. Oral Roberts had five turnovers and six field goals in the period as Nebraska seized control. NU's advantage didn't dip below eight points for the rest of the game.

NU made 10-of-14 shots in the second period, and converted on nearly 70% of its two-point attempts before cooling off in the fourth quarter.

Cain hit her first seven shots and finished 7-of-9 from the field, adding eight rebounds and four blocked shots, while Brown was 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. NU finished 16-for-19 as a team in free throws.

But there was still a sour taste that NU started so slowly with 10 days to prepare for its Summit League opponent.

"We definitely have some stuff — we need to be more intense and just more on top of everything, because we know we could have played a whole lot better this game," Cain said. "But, a win’s a win, so we’re happy about that."

Nebraska led by as many as 15 midway through the fourth quarter.