Nebraska women use pair of big runs to pull away from Badgers

The Nebraska women’s basketball had runs of 11-0 and 14-0 in an impressive 65-50 win against Wisconsin on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska led for the final 32 minutes of the game. The Huskers improved to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Leigha Brown scored a team-high 15 points. Isabelle Bourne had her best game of the season with a season-high 11 points, along with eight rebounds. Sam Haiby also had 11 points.

After trailing early in the game, Nebraska used an 11-0 run in the final part of the first quarter to lead 16-12 at the first break.

It started with an 8-0 run by Brown — two threes and a jump shot. Haiby also made a three-pointer in that run. Nebraska was 4-for-5 on threes in the first quarter.

Nebraska got in some foul trouble in the second quarter, with Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek each spending time on the bench. But in their place, Isabelle Bourne and Kayla Mershon both scored to help Nebraska extend its lead to 30-21 at halftime.

Brown kept doing what she wanted to in the third quarter, scoring on a couple of drives to the basket. And Nebraska had a great finish to the third quarter when Haiby had a steal and score to give the Huskers a 13-point lead.