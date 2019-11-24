Nebraska wrestling scores bonus points in four matches to edge Northern Iowa

There were plenty of Panther highlights, too.

It opened at 125 as Jay Schwarm was trailing Alex Thomsen, 6-2, in the second period when before he flipped Thomsen to his back for a pin in 5:16. Then at 133, Jack Skudlarczyk gave up the first takedown to Ridge Lovett in the first period, but he controlled the rest of the match en route to a 8-2 win.

Two more big wins came at 174 and 184.

At 174, fifth-ranked Bryce Steiert used an escape and a locked-hands call on fourth-ranked Mikey Labriola for a 2-1 victory.

Then at 184, Taylor Lujan, ranked fifth, absolutely dominated second-ranked Taylor Venz. Lujan took an early lead, but Venz fought back and lead 3-2. At 4-all, Lujan took over scoring on a series of attacks and counters that lead to a 15-6 major decision.

It was a match that earlier in his career, Lujan said he may have lost, especially after Venz locked up a cradle in the first period and Lujan fought out of a bad position and scored a reversal and dominated the rest of the way.

"I think being patient," Lujan said. "I know 18-year old me would have rolled in that cradle and probably got stuck. That is the funny part. I'm a little more patient. A little more mature now."