Nebraska's offensive game plan late nearly backfired

LINCOLN — The explosiveness and efficiency of Nebraska’s offense ran into an apparent problem Saturday afternoon against Penn State.
The Huskers were ahead by three touchdowns at halftime.
The unexpected advantage led to a change in their original game plan. They slowed down their tempo and played more conservatively to protect the NU defense.
It didn’t work. Penn State ran 50 second-half plays, gained 310 yards and wore the Blackshirts down to their final nub. But offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said it was a decision the Huskers needed to make.
“I think the worst thing you can do sometimes when you’re up 25 points — you still want to do your offense, and pick and choose your shots — but you don’t want to put your defense out there without taking any time off the clock,” Lubick said. “Clock management does come into play in those situations.”
Good in theory. But Nebraska had four second-half drives that lasted less than two minutes because it couldn’t gain any yards or, in one case, Luke McCaffrey threw an interception. On that play, Lubick said NU may have had a wheel route open upfield. McCaffrey was hit as he threw, though, and the ball floated into the hands of Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith.
Penn State had a good defense, Lubick said, and he thought its front seven was more athletic than Ohio State’s. Nevertheless, Nebraska unsuccessfully attempted to run against that front seven in the second half. NU carried the ball 18 times for 75 yards. It threw six passes and completed three.
“We didn’t want to go three-and-out,” Lubick said, but four second-half drives lasted four plays or fewer. “We still wanted to take our shots, but we also wanted to control the clock a little bit.”
Nebraska can do that by adding formation shifts and receiver motions to a play pre-snap. NU is noticeably using more of those this season.
Tight end Austin Allen calls those pre-snap earmarks “added candy” for the defense.
“We can just add some extra nonsense for the defense to think, ‘oh, we’re doing this,’ whereas we’re really just accomplishing the same thing,” Allen said.
A fourth-year junior, Allen said he can tell younger players are “treading water” at the beginning of each week trying to figure out how to marry the added twists to the rules established by Scott Frost when he installed his offense three years ago. Allen said he’s having to learn to be patient, too.
“I know Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, I’m getting a little frustrated thinking I don’t really understand what we’re trying to accomplish here," Allen said, "but then Thursday and Friday, watching more practice film, slowing it down, that’s when I start to understand. I know what we’re trying to accomplish here versus this defense here.”
That’s different than previous seasons, Allen said, when Nebraska would run plays based on its own internal rules instead of trying to “understand what we’re trying to accomplish on this certain play.” Allen said he likes the switch.
“It’s easier for a guy like me to understand what we’re trying to accomplish, because I have a background of all the rules we’ve had in place for three years,” Allen said. “I know for sure it’d be hard for a young guy right now trying to understand what we’re trying to accomplish when you don’t really have a big foundation of the rules and how that really applies to the plays we’re dialing up for these teams.”
Yet NU’s offense has never been younger under Frost. That includes McCaffrey, the redshirt freshman who got his first start at quarterback.
Lubick saw McCaffrey make plays and keep his poise throughout fall camp, so he knew he was capable of handling a big stage. Lubick was still excited to see McCaffrey prove his practice habits true in leading NU to a win.
“Sometimes you really don’t know until there’s live bullets how a guy’s going to respond,” Lubick said. “I was very impressed with his poise. He stood in there. He improvised when we needed him to, kept third-down and second-and-long situations alive just by making a play himself, never panicked, just showed a ton of poise. Not just for a first-time starter, but we forget he’s basically a freshman.”
Allen said he appreciates the way McCaffrey leads with energy and aggression. Players can feel that.
“He’s always an up-tempo, up-energy kind of guy, and when you get a tempo call from the sideline, you can just hear the sense of urgency in Luke’s voice," Allen said. "He’s clapping his hands, clapping his hands, ‘let’s go, let’s go, tempo, tempo, tempo!’ and it gets you locked in real quick as a receiver out there. I’ve got to get my rules right now, because Luke’s going, Luke’s running this offense. It gives the whole offense a sense of urgency, and I think that’s something we need if we’re going to be a true tempo offense.”
Just watch out for those big halftime leads.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!