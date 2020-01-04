Nembhard leads TCU over Iowa St 81-79 in OT in Big 12 opener

FORT WORTH, Texas — R.J. Nembhard scored the first four points of overtime after forcing the extra period with a 3-pointer from near the center court logo, lifting TCU to an 81-79 win over Iowa State in a Big 12 opener Saturday night.

Nembhard scored a career-high 31 points, including the shot he banked in from near the halfcourt line with 1.7 seconds left in regulation after missing a free throw that would have tied the score with 10 seconds remaining.

The sophomore guard, who won a game against UC Irvine in November with a 3 in the final seconds, also had a tying 3 in the final minute for the Horned Frogs (10-3).

Tyrese Haliburton had a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Cyclones (7-6), but his 40-foot heave at the buzzer in overtime grazed the rim after TCU's Kevin Samuel missed two free throws.

Haliburton broke a 67-all tie with a 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining, and Iowa State went in front again with 15 seconds left on a pair of free throws from George Conditt, who scored 19 points.

Haliburton hit two free throws for a 74-71 lead with eight seconds to go after Nembhard's miss from the line, but Nembhard atoned when he took the inbound pass, dribbled past a screen near midcourt and pulled up for his tying shot.