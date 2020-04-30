New offensive coordinator Andrew Rode the 'right fit' for Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- For the past nine seasons, Steve Ryan trusted Lucas Lueders to run Morningside's offense.
The combo proved to be highly-successful, turning Morningside into one of the top offenses in the nation during that time. The last two seasons proved to be the high-water mark as the Mustangs won back-to-back NAIA football titles. In 2019, the Mustangs led the nation with 52.5 points per game, almost exactly the same as the 52.6 points per game Morningside scored in 2018.
However, Ryan had to find a new offensive coordinator when back in early March, Lueders was named the offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Central Missouri.
Whoever Ryan hired as the new OC was going to walk into a comfortable situation. One, the person would get to work with Ryan. Two, the Mustangs return quarterback Joe Dolincheck, one of the top rushers in nation with AP Ponder and two top-flight wide receivers with Reid Jurgensmeier and Austin Johnson.
While Ryan was looking for the right fit for Morningside's offense, he was more concerned about finding someone who fit in well with the coaching staff, the team and the community.
Ryan feels he found that when he hired Andrew Rode from Concordia University of Michigan as Morningside's new offensive coordinator.
"I think it starts with the quality of person he is. Anytime I hire a coach, I ask if this is somebody I would want to coach my own child," Ryan said. "I would love for him to coach my own kids with the way Andrew carries himself. He has a great football mind and has experience in big games. I think he impressed me with what he knows about football."
Rode's offensive system is a bit different than what Lueders and Ryan ran together, but Ryan wasn't about to get into details in order to keep the playbook close to the vest.
Rode's offenses have put plenty of points on the board the past few seasons at Concordia. In four of his five seasons, the Cardinals averaged at least 28 points per game. Last season Concordia averaged 28.1 points per game as the Cardinals earned a spot in the NAIA postseason.
After the Cardinals averaged 36.1 points per game in 2017, Rode was named the MidStates Football Association's Mideast Assistant Coach of the Year.
"I really like Andrew a lot. I think he fits in really well with our coaching staff and who we are philosophically in terms of caring about the players on and off the field," Ryan said. "I've really been impressed with who he is and he has a great football mind. It's good to be able to get someone with experience in there."
However, Rode will have to wait a bit before meeting his new players. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, spring football practices around the nation were called off.
Ryan and his coaching staff are unable to have in-person meetings with the players and the campus is closed.
"There's really nothing to compare it to because it's a whole new situation," Ryan said. "You don't see players and know if they are in good shape and can't work with them academically. You just don't know. You try to keep in contact as best as you can. First, you try to focus on the academics with the guys and taking care of those. Two, make sure they are working out however they can find a way to do it.
"The third thing we talk to them is about football because there will be time for that."
Rode was hired about a week ago. Normally Ryan would've made the hire earlier to have him in for spring ball but felt he had time to make sure he made the right choice with no spring practice.
The offense has to learn a bit of a different system but there is plenty of experience returning. There are a couple of spots on the offensive line to fill and some younger receivers need to fill the spots behind Jurgensmeier and Johnson.
Morningside's defense has plenty of holes to fill, though. The Mustangs graduated both safeties - Deion Clayborne, who was the NAIA Championship Game MVP, and Klayton Nordeen, an All-American - plus all three starting linebackers with Chase Nelson and Joel and Jacob Katzer. Gage Grinnell and Alex Paulson, who were key parts of the defensive line rotation, also graduated.
"There are so many guys competing to play. A lot of that stuff gets shuffled out in the spring and that person is going to be the starter and this guy is going to be the backup and they get ready to go (for preseason camp)," Ryan said. "It makes those decisions on who is going to play harder and you spend more time on that than you normally would in (preseason) camp."
As Ryan and his staff wait for the time when players can return to campus, he knows he can trust his players. It's the same trust he's had in them for the past decade and a half during his campaign as Morningside's head coach.
He has plenty of reason to trust his players, too, since they are coming off back-to-back national titles, so he knows the work ethic with his players is there.
"That's the key word. You have to trust guys can get it done," Ryan said. "The advantage goes to the young man that is self-motivated, that can push himself without a coach around. That man will have an edge. The team, if they have a lot of those guys, that's a positive for them. I hope we do. We lose a number of leaders like Klayton and Deion but hey, that's college football. There's someone new every year."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!