New offensive coordinator Andrew Rode the 'right fit' for Morningside

Rode's offensive system is a bit different than what Lueders and Ryan ran together, but Ryan wasn't about to get into details in order to keep the playbook close to the vest.

Rode's offenses have put plenty of points on the board the past few seasons at Concordia. In four of his five seasons, the Cardinals averaged at least 28 points per game. Last season Concordia averaged 28.1 points per game as the Cardinals earned a spot in the NAIA postseason.

After the Cardinals averaged 36.1 points per game in 2017, Rode was named the MidStates Football Association's Mideast Assistant Coach of the Year.

"I really like Andrew a lot. I think he fits in really well with our coaching staff and who we are philosophically in terms of caring about the players on and off the field," Ryan said. "I've really been impressed with who he is and he has a great football mind. It's good to be able to get someone with experience in there."

However, Rode will have to wait a bit before meeting his new players. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, spring football practices around the nation were called off.

Ryan and his coaching staff are unable to have in-person meetings with the players and the campus is closed.