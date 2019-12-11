Newly minted No. 1 Morningside men hold on against Concordia

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's basketball team almost lost its No. 1 ranking the first day the Mustangs received it. Earlier on Wednesday, Morningside moved into the top spot in the NAIA poll.
Morningside came back from a five-point halftime deficit to take the lead in the second half against Concordia on Wednesday.
But after Zach Imig put the Mustangs up by three points with 3:08 remaining, Morningside didn't score against until almost three minutes later.
Concordia had a hard time taking advantage, though, but the Bulldogs did take a 71-70 lead with 1:19 remaining. The Bulldogs didn't score again.
Morningside's Alex Borchers was fouled with nine seconds remaining and he hit both free throws to put the Mustangs back up 72-71 and then Morningside called a timeout to draw up its defense.
Concordia had a chance to the lead again but Brevin Sloup missed the 3-pointer. Justin Wiersema got the rebound but his shot was off, allowing Morningside to remain undefeated in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 72-71 victory.
Morningside improved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the GPAC. Concordia fell to 7-3 overall and 2-3 in the GPAC.
Tyler Borchers returned from an injury and had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds and Imig finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Alex Borchers had 11 points and he was 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Morningside shot 46.8 percent in the game (29-of-62) but was only 2-of-12 from behind the arc and only 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line. The Mustangs only had six turnovers.