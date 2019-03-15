SIOUX CITY -- Nic Nelson is resigning as the Athletic Director of Briar Cliff, effective at the end of March.
Nelson didn't officially announce his next position but he did say he is pursuing and opportunity outside of higher education in the Siouxland area.
Associate A.D. Jared Bodammer will be the interim A.D. until a new A.D. is hired.
Nelson was named the Briar Cliff Athletic Director on March of 2017. Before that, Nelson spent six seasons as the head coach of the Briar Cliff men's basketball teams. During his six seasons, the Chargers went 137-61.
In his final season as the head coach, the Chargers qualified for the NAIA national tournament for the third-straight season and Briar Cliff won the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season title for the second straight season. The Chargers won a school-record 32 games in 2016 and the team advanced to the Elite Eight.
Prior to becoming the head coach, Nelson spent four seasons as the program's top assistant coach. He came to Briar Cliff after spending three seasons as an assistant coach at Central College in Pella. He also spent two seasons as the head coach at Ogden High School and went 39-10.
Nelson is a 2001 Morningside graduate. He was a two-time MVP for the Morningside baseball team and spent a season with the Sioux City Explorers in 2000. Nelson was a standout in four sports at Central Lyon High School.
Bodammer has spent two decades at Briar Cliff. He started in 1998 as Briar Cliff's sports information director. He currently serves as the associate A.D. for sports communication and marking and he heads the Charger Foundation. He's also a professor for the sports management program.