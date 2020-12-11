Nick Niemann, Iowa chase 'best' against Wisconsin

From Nick Niemann’s spot in the core of the Iowa defense, there is no mystery about what Wisconsin wants to do today against the Hawkeyes.
“They’re going to try to run the ball right down the middle of the field on the defense,’’ Niemann said. “And if you can’t stop that, you’re going to be in trouble.’’
That pretty well summarizes what the Badgers will attempt to accomplish in the 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
There is also no mystery to what Niemann will bring to field on a day when he will be recognized along with 21 other seniors prior to the Hawkeyes’ last scheduled home game.
Expected to lineup at weakside linebacker to make the 21st start of his career, Niemann is in the midst of the most productive season of his collegiate career.
He currently ranks second in the Big Ten with 69 tackles, a collection that included 17 stops during Iowa’s victory at Penn State.
Niemann’s tackle total against the Nittany Lions was the most by an Iowa player since Anthony Hitchens recorded 19 in an game against Iowa State in 2012.
The effort was also reflective of what the 6-foot-4, 233-pound Sycamore, Ill., native has been giving the Hawkeyes on a weekly basis.
“He’s playing at a really high level now as a senior,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “One of our leaders certainly, a captain every week.’’
Making the most of the opportunity as a fifth-year senior, Niemann plans to test his abilities at the next level next year but he won’t be leaving the Iowa program behind.
“It’s a special place,’’ Niemann said.
He grew up watching his brother, Ben, play for the Hawkeyes before taking his skills to the Kansas City Chiefs and his father, Jay, is an assistant defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator for Iowa.
“I’m going to miss it when I’m gone for sure, but I’m happy my dad will hopefully still be here and give my family excuses to come back,’’ the Hawkeye senior said.
While the NCAA has given this year’s players have been given the chance to add a year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Niemann believes the time is right for him to call it a college career.
“This will be it for me. It’ll be in my best interest to move on and try to pursue the NFL after this season,’’ Niemann said.
Ferentz sees similarities to the path Nick Niemann hopes to follow after watching his brother earn an NFL opportunity.
“The commonality with both brothers is that they’re tremendous people, great young guys to have on the team, great to work with on a daily basis,’’ Ferentz said. “You love having them in the building.’’
Both grew as Hawkeyes.
“It’s been a tremendous experience for me, to be able to step in and play a couple of years with my brother and be around my dad,’’ Nick Niemann said. “Those are things I’ll never forget.’’
Niemann will be remembered as the leader of a group of linebackers that took the field in 2020 younger than anticipated following the September decision of Djimon Colbert to sit out this season and Dillon Doyle’s mid-summer transfer to Baylor.
When injuries and illness depleted Iowa’s depth to an even greater degree for the season opener at Purdue, it was Niemann who slid over to the middle linebacker position and helped the Iowa defense add to its current nation-leading collection of 21 consecutive games of holding an opponent to fewer than 25 points.
He welcomed that challenge, just as he welcomes the challenges Iowa faces in Wisconsin.
The Badgers have won the last four games in the series, typically riding the strength of a powerful rushing attack.
Jonathan Taylor ran for 250 of the 300 yards Wisconsin gained on the ground against the Hawkeyes a year ago in a 24-22 victory at Camp Randall Stadium.
With snow in the forecast for Saturday in Iowa City, it’s likely both teams will lean heavily on rushing attacks that have remained productive this season.
Taylor has moved on after winning the Doak Walker Award as college football’s top running back the past two years, but true freshman Jalen Berger now leads a Badgers ground game that has averaged 199.8 yards during Wisconsin’s 2-2 start.
“Probably what we ought to look at is a 12-man defense,’’ Ferentz joked. “Not sure we could get away with that.’’
What Niemann hopes to get away with is a defensive effort like the ones which have allowed Iowa to hold its opponents to 115 yards per game on the ground.
“We need to be at our best, nothing less than a full 60 minutes,’’ Niemann said.
The Heartland Trophy – the only traveling trophy Iowa has not won during Niemann’s four seasons on the field – will be at stake as well.
“There’s Big Ten West bragging rights on the line and not having beaten them so far, there’s definitely a little something extra there,’’ Niemann said.
