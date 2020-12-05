No. 12 Iowa State routs West Virginia for spot in Big 12 title game

Two weeks after shutting out Kansas State, the Cyclones turned in another stellar defensive performance. They held the Mountaineers to 263 yards, marking the third straight year they've kept West Virginia under 300.

Reaching the championship game marks another milestone for Campbell, in his fifth season with the Cyclones. He took over a program that has not won a conference title in football since it was co-champion of the old Missouri Valley Conference in 1912.

Iowa State's opponent in the Big 12 title game will be No. 13 Oklahoma if the Sooners beat Baylor on Saturday night or West Virginia next week. Texas would be Iowa State’s opponent if it wins at Kansas next week and Oklahoma loses twice. Iowa State beat both Oklahoma and Texas this year.

The Cyclones’ eight conference wins are the most in program history, and their 31-18 record the last four seasons is the best four-year stretch in the modern era that started in 1928.

“It's special, that's for sure, because of where Iowa State has been," Purdy said. “We don't want to just get there. We want to win it.”

West Virginia never recovered after falling behind early.