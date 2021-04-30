No. 12 Midland upsets No. 1 Jamestown to advance to NAIA national championship match

The set was tied at 20-20. Midland made two attacking errors, then the Jimmies went up three points off a Brooke Fredrickson kill.

Midland’s Kalli Hegerle recorded a kill that brought its deficit back down to two points, but the Warriors made two additional attacking errors that allowed the Jimmies to take the first set.

Midland turned it around it set No. 2.

“We just turned the light switch on,” Morehouse said. “We had to find a way to flip the block. Getting me involved in the back definitely helped with that.”

Even though the Warriors didn’t hit all that well, it held the Jimmies to a .120 hitting clip, the lowest that the Jimmies hit during the match.

Jamestown made 10 errors during the second set, and the Warriors just made eight.

The Warriors have Jamestown 27 points throughout the first two sets, but Giesselmann knew that the Warriors were still in the match.

They just needed to simply stop making mistakes and play at the level they knew they could.