No. 12 Midland upsets No. 1 Jamestown to advance to NAIA national championship match

SIOUX CITY — The road for the Midland University women’s volleyball team hasn’t been an easy one, even without the COVID-19 pandemic being a factor.
The Warriors started the season with a 2-5 record, and as coach Paul Giesselman put it, the tires were flat on a team that was trying to find its way.
Granted, three of those five losses came against ranked teams, but when you’re in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, teams like Midland are expected to rise above the fold.
“The kids just kept believing and hanging in there,” Giesselmann said. “That speaks volumes about the leadership and character about the program.”
Midland senior Sydney Morehouse came back in the spring to play during this portion of the season, and she took a week off of work to play with her teammates.
“This entire tournament, we knew we were underdogs,” Morehouse said. “We knew we were underrated. And, it’s such a great feeling to take down these higher-ranked teams.”
Midland did just that Friday in a national semifinal, beating No. 1 Jamestown in a four-set win.
The Warriors, ranked 12th, beat the Jimmies by set scores 21-25, 26-24, 30-28 and 25-12.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair, but Jamestown made the big run toward the end of the set thanks to a 5-1 run.
The set was tied at 20-20. Midland made two attacking errors, then the Jimmies went up three points off a Brooke Fredrickson kill.
Midland’s Kalli Hegerle recorded a kill that brought its deficit back down to two points, but the Warriors made two additional attacking errors that allowed the Jimmies to take the first set.
Midland turned it around it set No. 2.
“We just turned the light switch on,” Morehouse said. “We had to find a way to flip the block. Getting me involved in the back definitely helped with that.”
Even though the Warriors didn’t hit all that well, it held the Jimmies to a .120 hitting clip, the lowest that the Jimmies hit during the match.
Jamestown made 10 errors during the second set, and the Warriors just made eight.
The Warriors have Jamestown 27 points throughout the first two sets, but Giesselmann knew that the Warriors were still in the match.
They just needed to simply stop making mistakes and play at the level they knew they could.
“They’re ranked No. 1 in the country in the reason, and you can’t give them points,” Giesselmann said. “What I felt good about, as poor as we were playing, we were at 20-20 but we let that one get away because of errors. Game 2, I thought the whole momentum shifted at point 23 for us. We were playing great defense, and scoring quick in transition.”
That 23rd point came from Taliyah Flores off a kill.
The Warriors would go on to score three more points to win the set.
The third set was easily the most competitive, as it was a back-and-forth affair until someone led by two.
The Warriors had several chances at set point, and finally got that chance when Jamestown committed a service error than an attack error.
“We grinded it out,” Morehouse said. “We practice never being comfortable.”
Midland ended the match by scoring four straight points in the fourth set. Flores recorded a kill followed by three straight Jimmies errors.
The Warriors had four players who had double digit kills. Flores led with 14 kills. Morehouse and Brooke Fredrickson each had 11 kills.
Maggie Hiatt had 10 kills.
Anna Holen led Jamestown with 12 kills.
