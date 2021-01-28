No. 17 Bluejays erase 16-point deficit in comeback win over Seton Hall

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

He faked a ball screen for point guard Marcus Zegarowski at the top of the key, and instead darted into open space along the perimeter. Zegarowski quickly dished to the sharpshooter, who put the Jays ahead for good at 84-81.

The Pirates (9-7, 6-4) had three chances to tie after that, but they missed all three of their final long-range shots.

It was a stunning turn down the stretch for Creighton, which was close to a third defeat in four games. A loss Wednesday may have even eliminated the second-place Jays (12-4, 8-3) from Big East regular-season title contention — Villanova, back from a COVID-19 pause, has won all five of its league games so far.

But CU rallied just in time.

“(It was) the mentality of keep plugging, keep playing hard,” Zegarowski said. “In times like that, usually teams grow apart. But I think tonight we got closer. That’s the reason why we won.”

Their change on defense played a major role, too.

Seton Hall took a 68-52 lead on Pirate reserve Bryce Aiken’s driving layup with 11:32 left. The next possession, Creighton switched to a zone.