No. 17 Cyclones rout Kansas St 45-0 behind Purdy's 3 TDs

“The whole offense, starting with our offensive line and quarterback, I think we had great precision," Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson said after making six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas State struggled with quarterback Will Howard, who completed just three of his first 9 attempts and was replaced after throwing an interception late in the second quarter.

“I thought Will took a pretty good shot early in the second quarter and kind of got rattled a little bit,” Klieman said. “After he threw the interception, I thought ‘Let’s let Nick (Ast) have an opportunity.'''

Purdy, who finished 16 for 20, also ran seven times for 59 yards.

“I don't know if that was completely by design,” Campbell said of Purdy's success running the ball. “I think it's more a tribute to Brock's continued growth.”

Iowa State, which outgained the Wildcats 539-149, now turns its attention to a key game at No. 22 Texas on Friday.

“The next six days are going to challenge everything we're about,” Campbell said. “This is a hard, tough sport. So getting a short week isn't easy.”

BREECE IS THE WORD