No. 19 Iowa beats No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 for 6th win in row

“If you want to play man coverage against Ihmir, you’re going to get burned,” Petras said.

Wisconsin was still in position to come back in the middle of the fourth quarter when Iowa went three-and-out and Australian punter Tory Taylor, in his first year playing American football, mishandled the snap and kicked the ball while it was on the ground. That resulted in a penalty for illegal kicking, setting up the Badgers at the Iowa 5.

The Badgers went nowhere on three plays, and Graham Mertz flipped a pass into the end zone that Jack Campbell intercepted.

It was game over on the next play when Tyler Goodson broke an 80-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7.

“After that, it was kind of history,” Badger defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk said.

Smith-Marsette finished with seven catches for 140 yards, and Goodson had 106 yards rushing.

The Badgers gained just 225 total yards, 56 on the ground.

“We’ve got to find a way to get better, certainly individually as groups and as a team, to try to finish this thing out the right way,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.

TIMELY HAWKEYE DEFENSE