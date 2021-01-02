No. 2 Baylor holds off feisty Iowa State

The Bears missed all six of their 3-point attempts in the first half Saturday and finished 4 of 19 (21.2%) from deep for the game.

“Welcome to Big 12 play,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “That means you're not going to shoot well every night and you've got to rebound and play defense.”

Mitchell helped Baylor maintain a 36-32 lead at the break, scoring 10 points and making three steals, but he was limited after picking up his fourth foul with 8:54 left in the second.

Butler and Teague ended Baylor's 3-point drought by converting from behind the arc on consecutive possessions early in the second half, helping the Bears build a 44-34 lead.

“It's a grind. I don't know how else to put it,” Butler said of the Bears' early struggles. “My 3 kind of came down and my guys found me.”

Baylor coaches and players expressed mixed feelings about playing in a nearly empty Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones' home arena is usually packed but was limited to 1,318 fans because of COVID concerns.

The Bears would have liked a bigger crowd but were happy for a chance to compete.