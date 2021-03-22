No. 2 Westmont advances to NAIA national championship with win over Indiana Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — On Monday night at Tyson Events Center, it was the smallest player on the court who made the biggest difference in Westmont’s 74-65 win over Indiana Wesleyan in the NAIA national tournament semifinals.
At 5 feet, Westmont junior Stefanie Berberabe doesn’t cut a particularly intimidating figure on the floor. But as the Warriors’ leading scorer this season, with an average of 15.3 points per game, Berberabe has showed time and again that she might be the most dominant, and definitely the fastest, player on the floor.
Against the Wildcats, Berberabe scored 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead Westmont to a spot in Tuesday night’s national title game against Thomas More.
“She is phenomenal,” Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore said. “She is such an inspiration to watch play, and she is obviously incredibly skilled and can do some great things with her athleticism. But you could see in the fourth quarter, her heart is even bigger. She is just a relentless competitor.”
The teams traded baskets at the start, and the lead changed hands seven times in the first five minutes of the game. After a basket from Berberabe gave the Warriors a 12-11 lead, Westmont hit its offensive stride.
The Warriors went on a 10-0 run, with scores from Berberabe, and back to back 3’s from junior Kaitlyn Larson and Krissy Miyahara, to take a 20-11 lead with just over four minutes left in the quarter. At the end of the first, Westmont held a 23-15 lead while shooting 53 percent from the field.
In the second, the Wildcats pulled within four points after a 7-3 run to start the frame. But the Warriors responded with a 8-0 run of their own, to go up by 12 points, 34 -22, with four minutes left in the first half. The Wildcats outscored the Warriors, 10-8, over the remainder of the first half, and at the break, Westmont lead Indiana Wesleyan, 42-32.
Berberabe led the way for Westmont in the first half with 17 points, as the team shot 47 percent from the field.
For the Wildcats, junior Gabby Suarez led the first half offense, with seven points. As a team, IWU converted 50 percent of its shots over the first two quarters. Westmont also dominated the boards in the first half by outrebounding the Wildcats, 17-10, while forcing six turnovers.
In the third quarter, Westmont outscored the Wildcats, 17-16, to go into the final quarter with a 59-48 lead. The Wildcats started the fourth quarter by outsourcing the Warriors, 11-5, and the team pulled the game to within five points at 64-59.
At 1:53 left in the fourth quarter, with just a five-point lead and momentum swinging toward Indiana Wesleyan, senior Lauren Tsuneishi nailed a crucial 3-pointer that put the Warriors up by eight, at 71-63.
In the final two minutes, the Warriors made three of six attempted free throws, and the final buzzer sounded with Westmont ahead, 74-65.
The Wildcats outscored the Warriors in the second half, 33-32.
“They are a really good offensive team, so we knew that they had a lot of firepower,” Moore said. “By no means were we thinking we had it in the bag at halftime. We knew that it was going to be a real battle down the stretch. We kept trying to stay focused on the things that got us to that point, and we just kept saying ‘We’ve got to find enough stops’ on the defensive side.”
With three of their starters standing 5-foot-5 or below, the Warriors’ can’t rely only on their size. Instead, it is their speed and work ethic that lifts them to victory.
“Obviously, we are shorter than other teams, but we have been doing the work since summer,” Berberabe said. “We’ve been doing sandbag workouts, we’ve been studying all of our plays. We do all the work that nobody really sees behind the scenes. Every single second that each of us puts into this program, it shows. It’s just all heart.”
Westmont finished the game with a 43 percent shooting average, with Berberabe leading both squads in scoring. Ella Larsen was second with 15 points for the Warriors.
Three players scored in double digits for Indiana Wesleyan, led by Dayton Gronginger with 16., followed by Jordan Reid and Gabby Suarez with 15 and 11, respectively. As a team, the Wildcats shot 47 percent from the floor.
The Warriors forced 13 turnovers in the game, and outrebounded the Wildcats, 32-31.
With the win, Westmont will play No. 1 seed Thomas More on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for the second national title in program history.
The Warriors went into last season’s NAIA National Tournament as the No. 1 seed, but didn’t get the chance to play after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this opportunity to play for a national championship,” Moore said. “I think about all the work that has gone on from the time the national tournament was canceled last year and everyone was sent home into quarantine. Our girls have been lifting with sandbags, starting two weeks after everything got cancelled.
They’ve been working so hard to hopefully get to the point where they had the opportunity to do what we get to do tomorrow. I’m really proud of them for the work they put in.”