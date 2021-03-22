No. 2 Westmont advances to NAIA national championship with win over Indiana Wesleyan

The Wildcats outscored the Warriors in the second half, 33-32.

“They are a really good offensive team, so we knew that they had a lot of firepower,” Moore said. “By no means were we thinking we had it in the bag at halftime. We knew that it was going to be a real battle down the stretch. We kept trying to stay focused on the things that got us to that point, and we just kept saying ‘We’ve got to find enough stops’ on the defensive side.”

With three of their starters standing 5-foot-5 or below, the Warriors’ can’t rely only on their size. Instead, it is their speed and work ethic that lifts them to victory.

“Obviously, we are shorter than other teams, but we have been doing the work since summer,” Berberabe said. “We’ve been doing sandbag workouts, we’ve been studying all of our plays. We do all the work that nobody really sees behind the scenes. Every single second that each of us puts into this program, it shows. It’s just all heart.”

Westmont finished the game with a 43 percent shooting average, with Berberabe leading both squads in scoring. Ella Larsen was second with 15 points for the Warriors.