No. 3 Iowa welcomes No. 4 Penn State with CFP chances at stake

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It’s the type of test Sam LaPorta and his teammates have relished for months.

More games will follow, but third-ranked Iowa and its pass-catching tight end welcome the rare opportunity the Hawkeyes have Saturday against fourth-ranked Penn State.

The 3 p.m. game between 5-0 teams at Kinnick Stadium marks the first time the Big Ten has had a conference game pairing top-five teams not including either Michigan or Ohio State since Wisconsin won a 1962 game against Minnesota, 14-9.

The outcome of the midseason showdown will serve as a measuring stick for both teams in the conference race and the winner will strengthen its position in the chase for a College Football Playoff berth.

From the early-morning strength and conditioning work in January to the heat of summer camp, this is what Iowa players have been working toward.

“We players, the coaching staff, the people in this building, we’ve earned this opportunity,’’ LaPorta said. “And, I think it’s important to understand that we deserve this and we’re going to try our very best go out there and win on Saturday.’’

For that to happen in a match-up between programs that have valued strong tight end play for decades, LaPorta will need to continue to do what he has done this season for the Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound junior leads Iowa with 22 receptions and 263 receiving yards, something no Hawkeye tight end has accomplished in a single season since Alan Cross led the team in both categories in 1992.

LaPorta has averaged 12 yards per catch and 52.6 receiving yards per game, growing his game each season in an Iowa uniform.

One of eight true freshmen to play for the Hawkeyes in 2019, LaPorta caught 15 passes that season but Nate Wieting was the only Iowa tight end to catch a pass in Iowa’s 17-12 loss in the Nittany Lions’ most recent visit to Kinnick Stadium.

LaPorta followed that by earning honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition last season, recording 27 receptions and collecting the first touchdown pass of his career. In a 41-21 win at Penn State, Shaun Beyer and LaPorta combined for five catches at the tight end position.

So far this season, LaPorta has scored a pair of touchdowns while catching 10 more balls than any other player on the Iowa roster.

LaPorta remembers playing under the lights against Penn State two years ago even though his role was much different. He recalls the alternate uniforms Iowa wore that night and how the game was a great opportunity for Iowa.

That opportunity remains unchanged and LaPorta looks forward to having a role in how it all plays out for Iowa.

“I have the confidence that we’re going to go out there and execute,’’ LaPorta said. “I feel like my confidence has always been there. That’s a testament to the work I’ve put in and what the guys around me do. We have confidence in every play we run.’’

LaPorta lines up at a position where opponents have enjoyed some success against Penn State this season.

The Nittany Lions, who allow 12 points per game and join the Hawkeyes in ranking in the top three nationally in scoring defense, have surrendered some yards to opposing tight ends in Penn State’s three games against teams from power-five conferences.

In a 16-10 season opener, Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson caught nine passes for 52 yards in a loss to Penn State.

Auburn’s John Samuel Shenker totaled five catches for 62 yards in the a 28-20 loss to the Nittany Lions and last week, Indiana’s Peyton Hendershot finished with six catches for 95 yards in a 24-0 game.

LaPorta senses an opportunity this week, something Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has never hesitated to provide to the tight ends in the Iowa offense.

Dallas Clark, Scott Chandler, CJ Fiedorowicz thrived at the position early in Ferentz’s 23-year tenure, much like Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle have done in recent years.

It’s no accident.

Ferentz said quality tight ends create mismatches.

“The smart defensive coaches I’ve been around, including in the NFL, if the other team had a good tight end it really seemed to bother them, throw them out of kilter, out of whack,’’ Ferentz said. “There’s something about that if you have (a good tight end) in your arsenal. If you have a couple of them, even better.’’

