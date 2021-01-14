No. 8 Morningside men's basketball denies Briar Cliff in the paint en route to 89-73 victory

“I’m proud of the way our guys guarded,” Sykes said. “I thought the first half, we turned the ball over too many times, and we got some stops, but we turned the ball over again. When we got that cleaned up, we were able to take that 10-point lead at halftime.

“We just had to stay between our man and the basket and keep them out of the paint,” Sykes said. “For the most part, we did a pretty darn good job of that. I was awful proud of it. We played good defense on their court and the next night, we played good against Concordia, that was a big performance for our guys defensively.”

Morningside’s good fortune on offense continued in the second half, as it shot 23-for-37 overall and made four of nine 3s.

The Mustangs also prioritized taking care of the ball by committing just three after they had nine in the first 20 minutes.

Those two things combined allowed the Mustangs to keep their lead.

“We just had to calm down and take care of the basketball,” Sykes said. “If we didn’t a shot and turned the ball over, they would come back and score, and we can’t do that against good offensive basketball teams.”