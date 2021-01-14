No. 8 Morningside men's basketball denies Briar Cliff in the paint en route to 89-73 victory

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men’s basketball team completed its sweep of Briar Cliff on Wednesday, and it did so with its defense.
The eighth-ranked Mustangs (14-2, 10-2 GPAC) held the Chargers (10-8, 7-6) to 39 percent shooting and 26 first-half points en route to an 89-73 victory.
The Chargers started out strong and led for the first 10 minutes, 21 seconds of the game. That’s when the Mustangs turned up the intensity defensively, and built a run on the offensive side.
Morningside went on a 22-8 run to end the first half to take a 36-26 lead and it never gave it up during the second half.
“(Briar Cliff) had our full attention coming in,” Morningside coach Jim Sykes said. “We knew they were playing well and we knew that they were scoring at a high clip coming in. We knew we had to guard to give ourselves a chance.”
In that run, the Chargers went on a 4-for-19 stretch and were held without a field goal over a 5:33 span.
The Mustangs knew how much the Chargers liked to attack the paint, so they used their size to keep BCU at-bay from beyond the 3-point arc.
In the first half, BCU was 4-for-22 from deep, and in all, it was 16-for-43.
When the Chargers are at their best, they like to drive it into the paint and either finish in that area or kick it out to an open shooter.
“I’m proud of the way our guys guarded,” Sykes said. “I thought the first half, we turned the ball over too many times, and we got some stops, but we turned the ball over again. When we got that cleaned up, we were able to take that 10-point lead at halftime.
“We just had to stay between our man and the basket and keep them out of the paint,” Sykes said. “For the most part, we did a pretty darn good job of that. I was awful proud of it. We played good defense on their court and the next night, we played good against Concordia, that was a big performance for our guys defensively.”
Morningside’s good fortune on offense continued in the second half, as it shot 23-for-37 overall and made four of nine 3s.
The Mustangs also prioritized taking care of the ball by committing just three after they had nine in the first 20 minutes.
Those two things combined allowed the Mustangs to keep their lead.
“We just had to calm down and take care of the basketball,” Sykes said. “If we didn’t a shot and turned the ball over, they would come back and score, and we can’t do that against good offensive basketball teams.”
Will Pottebaum led the Mustangs with 20 points on nine made shots. Trey Brown recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Trey Powers scored 15 points and East High School grad Aidan Vanderloo put up 13 points. Vanderloo made three 3s.
The loss for the Chargers, meanwhile, snapped a five-game winning streak. Since losing to Morningside on Dec. 9, the Chargers have played a 6-1 record.
“In some ways, we were due where multiple guys were off,” BCU coach Mark Svagera said Thursday. “I’ll play the odds and hope it doesn’t happen this weekend (against Midland). It was one of those games where I was frustrated, but it wasn't necessarily the case after watching film. I thought we did some things well. We just need to clean up some things.”
Ethan Freidel provided the bright spot for the Chargers with a 31-point game. Freidel made nine 3s — most of them came in the second half — and 10 shots overall.
It’s the fourth time that Freidel surpassed 20-plus points this season, and his 31-point performance is a season-high.
“With him, if he gets a clear look, it can explode in a hurry,” Svagera said. “When he gets feeling good, he can get it over bigger defenders.”
GO ONLINE
To see photos from the men's and women's games from Wednesday night, go to siouxcityjournal.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Zach James
Assistant Sports Editor
I’m the assistant sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.