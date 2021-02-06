No. 9 Oklahoma holds off Iowa State 79-72

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Rasir Bolton scored 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points for the Cyclones (2-11, 0-8), who haven't won since Dec. 20. Iowa State made 16 of 31 3-pointers, but just 11 of 40 shots inside the arc.

"When you get good opportunities, you've got to live with the results," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. "You've got to have a peace of mind about that."

It was a tough game for the Cyclones, who haven't won since Dec. 20 and were coming off a 76-72 loss to No. 17 West Virginia on Tuesday.

"You don't get to choose in life what you go through," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. "God's going to hit you with different trials and tribulations. How are you going to respond? I thought our guys responded terrific to every bout of adversity today. That's all we can do."

The Sooners led 40-36 at halftime. Iowa State tied it at 53 on a 3-pointer by Bolton with just over 11 minutes to play, but Oklahoma's Kur Kuath threw down a two-handed jam on a lob from Reaves.

Iowa State led 58-57 before the Sooners went on an 11-0 run that included seven points by Jalen Hill and put Oklahoma in control for good.