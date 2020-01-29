No. 2 Baylor beats Iowa State women, 83-62

WACO, Texas – Iowa State (12-7, 4-4 Big 12) saw its three-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of No. 2 Baylor (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) 83-62 Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center. Despite a strong second half effort which saw ISU cut the Baylor lead down to 16, the Cyclones were unable to find a way back from 27-points down.

Iowa State was led by Maggie Espenmiller McGraw, who notched 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. She was joined in double figures by Kristin Scott (15 points, all in the second half), Jade Thurmon (career-high 14) and Ashley Joens (13).

The Cyclones got off to a solid start, with Jade Thurmon's attacking to the rim getting the Cyclones a couple of buckets and an early advantage. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw's jumper with 5:06 to go in the first made it 10-10, and from there it was all Baylor. The Lady Bears went on a 12-2 run to close out the opening period, with Juicy Landrum's 3-pointer in the final seconds making it 24-13, Baylor.

Ines Nezerwa picked up a second foul late in the first quarter, and the home team took advantage with baskets on their first four possessions, three of which came via post-ups, to move ahead 32-15. The Baylor offense continued to bury shots throughout the second period, going 11-of-18 across the quarter which included a 3-of-5 effort from 3-point range, helping Baylor move ahead 49-26 at the break.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}