No. 1 Baylor dominates the paint against the Cyclones

AMES, Iowa — Baylor’s duo of post players dominated the game against Iowa State.
The No. 1 Bears beat the Cyclones 67-53 on Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum.
“Baylor is a well oiled machine right now,” Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said.
“They’re physically tough and mentally tough. Those dudes are locked and loaded.”
Baylor outscored Iowa State 44-22 in the paint and out rebounded Iowa State 39-28. The Bears were led by Freddie Gillespie in the post who had 12 points and nine rebounds.
He actually missed some time in the second half after he caught a stray elbow and blood streamed down his face, but he came back in and didn’t lose any of his aggressiveness.
Baylor’s Mark Vital hammered the offensive glass finishing with five offensive rebounds. He finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
“Vital was chasing balls all over the place,” Prohm said. “He chased one down from one side of the floor all the way to the other. He’s just a guy that plays hard and he’s a tough dude.”
Tristan Clark came off the bench for the Bears and provided a nice presence in relief of Gillespie and Vital.
“They’re physical,” Prohm said. “Physical on offense and physical on defense. They’re a physical, physical team and that’s what we need to look like.
Meanwhile, Iowa State’s posts struggled all night.
George Conditt finished with just four points and three rebounds, Michael Jacobson finished with four points and two rebounds and Solomon Young finished with two points and three rebounds. None of them could contain Gillespie or Vital and none of them could get anything going offensively against them.
Iowa State’s post players combined to go 4-13 from the field.
Tyrese Haliburton was 2-12 with just six points against Baylor in their previous meeting. Things got a little better for him on Wednesday, shooting wise. He had a strong first half, scoring eight points on 3-5 shooting. He finished with 17 points on 4-11 shooting. He did go 9-9 from the free throw line and he added eight rebounds and three assists.
Rasir Bolton continued his hot shooting. He was 9-16 in Iowa State’s previous three games and he was 15-31 in Big 12 play before Wednesday. Against the Bears, Bolton knocked down 4-8 from 3-point range. He finished with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Bolton and Haliburton combined for 22 of Iowa State’s 26 first-half points.
The problem for the Cyclones, Haliburton and Bolton didn’t get much help in the first half — or the rest of that game for that matter. The rest of the team was just 1-13 from the field in the first half.
Iowa State was right with Baylor, down just five points with 12:10 left but Vital took a charge, a foul Prohm did not agree with. Prohm was assessed a technical for arguing the call and Baylor proceeded to go on a 17-2 run over seven minutes.
That run put the Cyclones away.
“We didn’t rebound the ball well at all during that stretch,” Haliburton said. “If you don’t rebound against them and give them multiple opportunities, they’re the best team in the country for a reason and eventually they’re going to hit one of them. And then we weren’t making shots and credit to them because they’re a great defensive team.
“If you’re not scoring and not getting stops, that’s not a recipe for success and it can get ugly fast and that’s what happened.”
Macio Teague led the Bears in scoring with 15 points.
Baylor had six players score at least eight points. Haliburton and Bolton were the only two Cyclones to score more than four.
The loss puts Iowa State at 9-11 on the season and 2-5 in the Big 12.