No. 1 Baylor dominates the paint against the Cyclones

“Baylor is a well oiled machine right now. They’re physically tough and mentally tough. Those dudes are locked and loaded.”

Meanwhile, Iowa State’s posts struggled all night.

George Conditt finished with just four points and three rebounds, Michael Jacobson finished with four points and two rebounds and Solomon Young finished with two points and three rebounds. None of them could contain Gillespie or Vital and none of them could get anything going offensively against them.

Iowa State’s post players combined to go 4-13 from the field.

Tyrese Haliburton was 2-12 with just six points against Baylor in their previous meeting. Things got a little better for him on Wednesday, shooting wise. He had a strong first half, scoring eight points on 3-5 shooting. He finished with 17 points on 4-11 shooting. He did go 9-9 from the free throw line and he added eight rebounds and three assists.

Rasir Bolton continued his hot shooting. He was 9-16 in Iowa State’s previous three games and he was 15-31 in Big 12 play before Wednesday. Against the Bears, Bolton knocked down 4-8 from 3-point range. He finished with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Bolton and Haliburton combined for 22 of Iowa State’s 26 first-half points.