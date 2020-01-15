No. 2 Baylor wins 13th in a row 68-55 over Iowa State

WACO, Texas — Davion Mitchell had 17 points, scoring just before and after halftime as No. 2 Baylor started stretching its lead, and the Bears beat Iowa State 68-55 on Wednesday night for their 13th win in a row.

Baylor (14-1) is the only Big 12 team to make it through the first four conference games without a loss.

Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon both had nine points for Iowa State (8-8, 1-3 Big 12).

Jared Butler had 19 points and five assists to lead the Bears, whose only loss came against Washington in Alaska the first week of the season. They had road wins last week against at No. 23 Texas Tech and No. 6 Kansas, that win at Allen Fieldhouse being their first ever there.

Freddie Gillespie had 14 points and 11 rebounds, his sixth double-double this season for Baylor. Mark Vital had 11 points

After Baylor made only 1-of-11 3-pointers before halftime, Mitchell hit from long range in the first minute of the second half. Another 3 by Mitchell less than two minutes later stretched the lead to 38-25.