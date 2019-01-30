SIOUX CITY – Proving it’s not how you start but how you finish, Briar Cliff closed out an 86-71 Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball triumph over Mount Marty with a flourish.
The 10th-ranked (NAIA Division II) Chargers nailed six 3-pointers in the final five minutes to pull away from upset minded Mount Marty, which battled BCU to a 36-36 halftime standoff at the Newman Flanagan Center Wednesday night.
Jay Wolfe, a top contender for GPAC player of the year honors, was at his best for Briar Cliff, which took over sole possession of second place in the league standings.
Wolfe tossed in 23 points, dished out eight assists and pulled down seven rebounds. That’s a fairly typical line for the talented 6-4 senior from Creston, Iowa.
“I thought the guys responded from halftime,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “We did some good things in the first half but missed some shots we normally don’t miss. We really wanted to get the ball to the paint and we talked to our guys from making the right play from there.
“You watched down the stretch and I think Jay Wolfe made the right play pretty much every single time he got in there. That’s why he’s a senior and that’s why he’s a stud.”
Wolfe knifed his way through the Lancer defense for key buckets down the stretch and when he wasn’t doing that, he was creating opportunities for teammates.
Ethan Freidel and Jaden Kleinhesselink hit three 3-pointers apiece and Jackson Lamb four as the Chargers were 15-for-35 from the arc. Freidel wound up with 13 points and Lamb 12, while Kleinhesselink and Austin Roetman contributed nine points apiece in reserve roles.
“Credit to Mount Marty, Coach (Cody) Schilling has his guys playing hard,” Wolfe said. “We knew even though they were going to come in here with a lot of energy and we were going to have to withstand that run.”
Briar Cliff (18-5, 12-4) outscored the Lancers 50-35 in the second half. The Chargers took the lead for good five minutes into the second half but GPAC cellar-dweller Mount Marty hung tough until the final seven minutes.
It was 60-55 when Wolfe drove to the hoop for consecutive baskets and Freidel hit a contested 3-pointer from the corner, stretching it to 12 points. The Lancers stayed within 67-60 before Kleinhesselink, Lamb and Lamb again connected from long range. Wolfe scored again and Kleinhesslink hit another 3-pointer, giving the Chargers an 81-60 lead with less than two minutes remaining.
“I thought our second-half effort defensively was bigger than anything we did,” Svagera said. “We were a little lackadaisical defensively to start the game but the guys did a real good job of responding, getting some stops and coming up with some really big rebounds. They were crashing the boards like crazy and our guys came up with big, physical rebounds down the stretch.”
Led by Wolfe and Roetman with seven each, the Chargers outrebounded Mount Marty 39-35.
Colby Johnson paced the Lancers (6-19, 2-14) with 22 points and Jason Moore came off the bench for 16 points. Saba Gvedashvili, a sophomore from the Republic of Georgia, was also in double figures with 11 points and Jailen Billings, a sophomore guard from East High, had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
Briar Cliff moved a half-game ahead of idle Jamestown for second in the GPAC. The Chargers play three of their final regular season games on the road, beginning on Saturday at Hastings. The final home game is next Wednesday against Northwestern.