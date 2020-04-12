No College World Series hits Omaha hard

“You get to know people around you,” Carolyn Conrath said. “We've watched entire families grow from little children into parents of teenagers and adults now."

Her favorite baseball memory is Whit Merrifield's walkoff single in the 11th inning to give South Carolina the 2010 championship in the final game played at Rosenblatt, but it's about far more than baseball for devoted fans of the CWS.

Carolyn laughed as she told the story of the streaker who interrupted a game in 1974, swinging a pink plastic bat at home plate and taking off toward third base before security caught him as he tried to exit through right field. She said she enjoys the tradition of fans batting around beach balls or trying to start the wave, and the people in the right- and left-field bleachers yelling clever chants at each other.

ESPN college baseball analyst Kyle Peterson grew up in Omaha and pitched for Stanford in the CWS in 1995 and '97 before a four-year pro career.

“For all of us, there's certain things in your life you just assume are going to be annual things, and this is one,” Peterson said. “There was nothing that you would think would be enough to interrupt this.”