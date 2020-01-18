No. 3 Concordia builds 18-0 start to complete season sweep

SIOUX CITY – There was a glimmer of hope for the Briar Cliff University women’s basketball team on Saturday against Concordia, but the third-ranked Concordia Bulldogs put any hope to rest in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs went on to beat the Chargers, 76-64, but BCU was as close as four points to the Bulldogs.
Briar Cliff went on an 11-4 run in the span of six minutes that lasted from the final minute of the first quarter through halfway into the second. Five different Chargers contributed in the run, but the two baskets that got the Chargers within four were an Alyssa Carley 3-pointer then a fast-break layup by Shannon Sokolowski.
Briar Cliff, however, had to dig out of an early hole.
The Bulldogs (17-2, 12-1 GPAC) started out on an 18-0 run, including an 8-0 clip just 47 seconds into the game. Mackenzie Koepke quickly slipped past the BCU defense at the tip and nailed a corner 3-pointer, then Riley Sibbel hit a 3 in front of BCU coach Mike Power that forced Power to call a timeout.
“Let’s face it, Concordia and Hastings are the two of the best teams in the country, and last time, they beat us by (54),” Power said. “We didn’t start very well, but we competed extremely hard. We talked right before the game that you can’t turn the ball over, and you can’t give up the 3s uncontested, and they did that right out of the gate.”
In that timeout, Power reminded the Chargers (5-15, 2-10) to play without fear. The Chargers are too far behind in the GPAC standings to make a push for the conference title, so any win can only help build morale for a young Chargers team.
“I thought we played a lot better defense from that point forward,” Power said. “We just came out flat. You can’t make mistakes against a good team like that.”
The girls realized that it was time to turn it around. There wasn’t anything to lose. The Chargers aren’t fighting for a spot atop the GPAC, and they have had good runs when they’ve been behind.
Senior Breanna Allen heard Power’s message during that early timeout.
“We realized it was go-time and I know how cliché that sounds,” Allen said. “We had nothing to lose and they had everything to lose. They’re the No. 3 team in the nation. Why are we playing scared? We want to turn things around, and we wanted to get things close.”
BCU actually outscored the Panthers 64-58 in the final 34-plus minutes.
The closest the Chargers got in the second half was 10, and that followed another run that put the Bulldogs up by 20 late in the third quarter.
Allen started off the Chargers’ fourth-quarter run with a 3-pointer following a steal by Jadyn Bussinger. Carley added four more points during that run.
The Chargers are 5-15 overall and 2-10 in the GPAC. Even moral victories – which Power and Allen both believed Saturday’s loss was – are welcomed at this point.
“For us to compete and stay close … for us right now and where the season is going, it’s good to see the kids compete,” Power said. “I thought this was a moral victory. We needed something to go good for us, so yes, I would say it was a moral victory.”
Even though the game ended in a loss, the Chargers are pleased with the kind of strides they’re making on a daily basis – especially turning a 54-point loss earlier in the season into a 12-point defeat on Saturday.
“We come in with a young team, and that’s tough to come play in a tough conference that we play in,” Allen said. “Every single day, I see improvements made by every single player. They’re putting time in outside of practice, and as a senior, that makes me proud.”
Allen was one of three players who led BCU with 11 points. Carley and Konnor Sudmann were the other two.
Bussinger scored 10 and Deitchler scored nine points.
Sister, sister
During the game, BCU assistant coach Bay’lee Purdy and Concordia assistant coach Tae’lor Purdy-Korell were on opposite sides.
Afterwards, they could be sisters again.
The two from Colorado faced off against each other for the fourth time Saturday as GPAC coaches. Bay’lee Purdy and Tae’lor Purdy-Korell don’t get to see each other when in-season, so both are excited when the Chargers and Bulldogs meet up in either Sioux City or Seward, Nebraska.
“It’s competitive,” said Bay’lee, who is in her second season as an assistant under Power. “We always talk game plan, but not when we’re playing each other but with other GPAC games. It’s just a lot of fun to be able to bounce some things off of her and talk to her about things. She’ll give some feedback on the things she sees and vice versa.”
The two carve out some time to talk on a daily basis. The conversation isn’t always about basketball, even though it’s both connecting them and keeping them away at the same time.
“It’s nice seeing each other and being able to hang out for a game,” Tae’lor Purdy-Korell said.
Tae'lor Purdy-Korell is in her fifth season with the Bulldogs.
Is there trash talk?
Both smiled and nodded their heads.