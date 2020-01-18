No. 3 Concordia builds 18-0 start to complete season sweep

SIOUX CITY – There was a glimmer of hope for the Briar Cliff University women’s basketball team on Saturday against Concordia, but the third-ranked Concordia Bulldogs put any hope to rest in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs went on to beat the Chargers, 76-64, but BCU was as close as four points to the Bulldogs.

Briar Cliff went on an 11-4 run in the span of six minutes that lasted from the final minute of the first quarter through halfway into the second. Five different Chargers contributed in the run, but the two baskets that got the Chargers within four were an Alyssa Carley 3-pointer then a fast-break layup by Shannon Sokolowski.

Briar Cliff, however, had to dig out of an early hole.

The Bulldogs (17-2, 12-1 GPAC) started out on an 18-0 run, including an 8-0 clip just 47 seconds into the game. Mackenzie Koepke quickly slipped past the BCU defense at the tip and nailed a corner 3-pointer, then Riley Sibbel hit a 3 in front of BCU coach Mike Power that forced Power to call a timeout.