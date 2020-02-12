No. 23 Creighton downs No. 10 Seton Hall on the road

NEWARK, N.J. -- The 23rd-ranked Creighton men's basketball team picked up its second top-10 road win of the month with an 87-82 road win at No. 10 Seton Hall on Wednesday.

The Bluejays had five men score in double-figures, led by 18 each from Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander and Denzel Mahoney.

Creighton (19-6, 8-4) remained in tie for second place with the win, narrowing Seton Hall's (18-6, 10-2) lead in the Big East standings to two games with six to play.

Creighton used an 11-0 run in an 85-second span to build a 33-27 lead and force a Seton Hall timeout. Ty-Shon Alexander had three three-pointers in a span of four possessions during the flurry. The Bluejay run extended to 15-2 after scoring on six straight trips, which resulted CU's largest lead of the half, 37-29. The Pirates battled back, making 13-of-16 free throw attempts in the first half, but a Marcus Zegarowski jumper just before the halftime horn gave CU a 41-39 lead at the break.