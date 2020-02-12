No. 23 Creighton downs No. 10 Seton Hall on the road

NEWARK, N.J. -- The 23rd-ranked Creighton men's basketball team picked up its second top-10 road win of the month with an 87-82 road win at No. 10 Seton Hall on Wednesday.
The Bluejays had five men score in double-figures, led by 18 each from Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander and Denzel Mahoney.
Creighton (19-6, 8-4) remained in tie for second place with the win, narrowing Seton Hall's (18-6, 10-2) lead in the Big East standings to two games with six to play.
Creighton used an 11-0 run in an 85-second span to build a 33-27 lead and force a Seton Hall timeout. Ty-Shon Alexander had three three-pointers in a span of four possessions during the flurry. The Bluejay run extended to 15-2 after scoring on six straight trips, which resulted CU's largest lead of the half, 37-29. The Pirates battled back, making 13-of-16 free throw attempts in the first half, but a Marcus Zegarowski jumper just before the halftime horn gave CU a 41-39 lead at the break.
Zegarowski led CU with 10 points and four assists in the first half. The Bluejays were whistled for 11 fouls in the first half, including three each on starters Christian Bishop and Mitch Ballock. Quincy McKnight topped Seton Hall with 10 points in the first half, as National Player of the Year candidate Myles Powell missed all five of his field goal attempts. The first half featured 10 lead changes and six ties.
MISSOURI STATE 97, DRAKE 62: The Bulldogs simply went cold in Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday.
Drake went 21-for-51 from the floor during the loss, and was 9 of 22 from 3-point territory.
Noah Thomas led the Bulldogs with 14 points, and D.J. Wilkins followed with 13 points.
Keandre Cook led MSU with 19 points.
Drake had won five-straight games against Missouri State before Wednesday's loss.
The two teams met earlier this season in the Knapp Center, where Drake took the victory, 71-69, behind 17 points from Roman Penn. Penn was held to five points in the rematch.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
IOWA STATE 69, TEXAS 51: The Cyclones held the Longhorns to 21 first-half points in the win.
Both teams made 21 shots, but Iowa State did so with 50 attempts. Texas needed 78 shots.
Iowa State also made a difference from the free-throw line. The Cyclones were 21-for-27; Texas was 4 of 9.
Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 23 points. Joens shot 6-for-18 from the floor. Joens also made nine free throws.
Kristin Scott scored 20 points during 30 minutes of playing time.