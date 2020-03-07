No. 11 Creighton tops Seton Hall for share of Big East title

OMAHA, Neb. — This wasn't the year anyone, including Creighton's coaches and players, would have expected a Big East championship banner hung at CHI Health Center.

They were picked seventh in the conference, and they lost two projected starters to injuries before the season opener.

Yet there the No. 11 Bluejays were Saturday, the players mobbed by court-storming students after a 77-60 victory over No. 8 Seton Hall. Moments later, the banner was unfurled from the rafters on the north end of the arena.

“Did we think it was possible? We knew it was going to be hard. Did we know the league was going to be this good? Probably not at that time,” coach Greg McDermott said. “So to be sitting in this situation is incredible. When a group of people come together and they believe in each other and they have each other's back, and when they don't care who gets the credit, there are a lot of things that are possible.”

Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as the Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. They joined the Big East the next season.