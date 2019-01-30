SEWARD, Neb. -- Dordt, ranked No. 14, handed top-ranked Concordia one of its two losses this season. The Crusaders almost beat the Bulldogs for a second time.
Dordt had a nine-point lead after the first quarter, putting Concordia on upset-alert. Concordia responded and tied the game at 36 at halftime and then took a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Dordt's comeback fell just short as top-ranked Concordia held on for the 90-88 victory on Wednesday.
Dordt fell to 17-8 overall and 10-7 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia is 23-2 now and 15-2 in the GPAC.
Erika Feenstra had a double-double in the loss with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Annie Rhinesmith had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Jordyn VanMaanen had 10 points. Rachel Evavold had seven points, five rebounds and four assists. Payton Harmsen had nine points and five steals
The Crusaders turned the ball over 31 times and shot only 38.9 percent in the second half compared to 51.9 percent in the first half.
Concordia got 20 points and five rebounds from Philomena Lammers and 17 points, six rebounds and six steals from Taylor Cockerill. Grace Barry had a double-double with 15 points, 10 assists and six steals. Quinn Wragge had 10 points and six rebounds and Mackenzie Koepke had 10 points.
Concordia won despite shooting only 38 percent in the game.
DORDT (17-8, 10-7) 88
Ericka Feenstra 8-13 5-6 21. Siennah Stamness 2-8 0-0 6. Payton Harmsen 3-9 0-0 9. Annie Rhinesmith 4-8 6-8 14. Rachel Evavold 1-4 5-7 7. Kenzie Bousema 2-5 2-2 6. Ebby Prewitt 1-4 1-2 4. Baylee Tetzlaff 2-4 0-0 4. mari Smitsdorff 1-2 5-5 7. Jordyn VanMaanen 4-5 2-2 10. Mya Chmielewski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 26-32 88.
CONCORDIA (23-2, 15-2)
Quinn Wragge 4-9 1-2 10. Philomena Lammers 7-13 6-6 20. Riley Sibbel 3-8 1-1 7. Taylor Cockerill 5-20 4-7 17. Grace Barry 7-21 0-0 15. Mackenzie Koepke 4-13 0-0 10. Rylee Pauli 0-0 0-0 0. Colby Duvel 3-4 0-0 6. Elsie Aslesen 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 35-92 13-16 90.
Three-pointers: Concordia 7-28 (Cockerill 3-8, Koepke 2-10, Wragge 1-2, Barry 1-3, Lammers 0-1, Sibbel 0-3, Aslesen 0-1), Dordt 6-20 (Harmsen 3-8, Stamness 2-4, Prewitt 1-3, Rhinesmith 0-2, Evavold 0-1, Tetzlaff 0-2). Rebounds: Dordt 48 (Feenstra 10), Concordia 44 (Barry 9). Assists: Concordia 17 (Barry 10), Dordt 16 (Rhinesmith 7). Turnovers: Concordia 10, Dordt 31. Personal fouls: Dordt 17, Concordia 24. Fouled out: Evavold, Lammers, Duvel.