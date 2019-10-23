SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- No. 20 Dordt had three tight sets with Morningside, which is receiving votes, but the Defenders were able to hold on in each set to pull out a 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 sweep.
The Defenders hit .214 in the match compared to .140 for Morningside. Dordt hit better than Morningside in each set. Dordt finished with 10 blocks and Morningside only had three.
Karsyn Winterfeld led Dordt with 14 kills and Ally Krommendyke had 10 kills. Megan Raszler had 33 assists and Hannah Connelly had 17 digs. Emily Feilmeier added 10 digs and Jessi De Jager had seven kills and six block assists. Ava Van Soelen had three block assists and Corrina Timmermans had seven kills.
Callie Alberico had 23 assists and Kayla Harris had 12 digs for Morningside. Krista Zenk had eight kills and Emma Gerber and Caitlin Makovicka had six kills each.