No. 5 Dordt pulls away from No. 11 Northwestern

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Northwestern had a slight three-point lead going into halftime against rival Dordt but Defenders were able to take a one-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Then the No. 5 Defenders were able to put some space in between them and the No. 11 Red Raiders. Dordt held Northwestern to 17 points in the fourth quarter, the fewest points scored by either team in any of the two quarters, and that allowed Dordt to pick up a 92-84 victory on Wednesday.

Dordt improves to 8-1 on the season and is 2-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. It was the first loss of the season for Northwestern, which is now 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the GPAC.

Dordt shot 52.8 percent in the game but had 20 turnovers. Ericka Feenstra had a double-double in the win. She was 11-for-15 from the field with 10 rebounds - six offensive - and scored 23 points. Freshman Karly Gustafson came off the bench and was 9-of-13 shooting and finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Bailey Beckman also had double-figures off the bench as she finished with 12 points. Payton h armsen had four assists and Jordyn Van Mannen had nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Ebby Prewitt had seven rebounds.